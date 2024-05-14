Article’s Massive Memorial Day Sale Includes Deals Starting at $19 (Yes, You Read That Right!)

Newsletters

No, your eyes don’t deceive you: Memorial Day deals are already rolling in. Even though the holiday officially arrives at the end of the month, tons of brands are kicking things off early. The next few weeks are your chance to save on bigger, pricier items, like sofas and appliances. It’s always a good idea to get your Memorial Day deal shopping done now and save yourself the stress later!

There’s another editor-loved retailer to add to the early deals list: Article. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for its reasonably priced, yet high-end-looking furniture, and right now it’s even easier on your wallet than usual due to Memorial Day. Below, you’ll find stunning home finds as low as $19, as well as an AT-tested sofa, bed frame, and more. 

Gabriola Sandstone Wool Bouclé Lounge Chair
Article
$399.00
was $499.00

Bouclé fabric is totally on trend, but it’s also seriously timeless. The soft brown hue, ayurveda silhouette, and wooden legs give this armchair a natural look that’ll blend right in with the rest of your decor. “​​Supportive, cozy, spacious, and beautiful!” a shopper wrote.

Lukt Seagrass Small Basket
Article
$19.00
was $29.00

Want a stylish storage solution without breaking the bank? This seagrass basket will keep your blankets, linens, or towels out of sight while enhancing your space’s aesthetic.

Sven 88" Tufted Sofa - Briar Gray
Article
$1179.00
was $1299.00

One of Article’s most popular sofas, the Sven is absolutely stunning with its vintage-looking design. It’s also editor-approved. Danielle, AT's home director, owns the leather version and says that it’s still “going strong after three years of constant use.”

Fila Green Table Lamp
Article
$69.00
was $89.00

The Fila lamp is the perfect addition to your desk or nightstand. Available in green, gray, or white, its minimalist profile won’t take up too much space, but it’ll instantly catch the eye. “Holding up nicely and looks great two years later,” one shopper said.

Thari Everest Gray Oak Bench
Article
$549.00
was $649.00

This bench will completely transform your entryway — just ask AT’s Shopping Director, Jada. While the top tray holds keys and other essentials, “the main storage area is cavernous and perfectly sized” for out-of-season accessories and extra slippers for guests, she wrote.

Pactera Oak Queen Storage Bed
Article
$799.00
was $999.00

AT’s former Deputy Editor, Kelly, swears by this storage bed. The “showstopper” of her bedroom, the two soft-close drawers at the front hold all of her linens, freeing up space in her closet.

Vitri Walnut Side Table
Article
$199.00
was $249.00

This simple-yet-beautiful side table stands apart from others, with its smoke-glass top shelf and wooden lower one. “I don't usually love glass, but we needed something easy to clean. This table has good heft to it, which makes it feel like the price is justified. I don't think you'll be disappointed,” a shopper praised.

Ceni 83" Sofa - Quarry Gray
Article
$849.00
was $999.00

Among Article’s chic, budget-friendly sofa offerings is the Ceni model, which reflects contemporary and vintage influences. The solid wood base contrasts interestingly with the fabric cushions, which are medium-firm and relax over time.

Nivos 32" Coffee Table
Article
$179.00
was $249.00

This coffee table is simple enough that it’ll gel with any other style of furniture, and at under $200 the price is right. Shoppers love its MCM look and sturdiness: “Great color, quality/price, and love that it's outdoor too so that it can hold up against my kids and their constant spilling!”

Kotelu Washed Oak Sofa
Article
$599.00
was $999.00

You’ll want to lounge on this cozy outdoor sofa all summer long. Despite its compact size, the fluffy cushions and woven frame will have a huge impact on your patio — visually and comfort-wise.

