Article’s Massive Memorial Day Sale Includes Deals Starting at $19 (Yes, You Read That Right!)
No, your eyes don’t deceive you: Memorial Day deals are already rolling in. Even though the holiday officially arrives at the end of the month, tons of brands are kicking things off early. The next few weeks are your chance to save on bigger, pricier items, like sofas and appliances. It’s always a good idea to get your Memorial Day deal shopping done now and save yourself the stress later!
There’s another editor-loved retailer to add to the early deals list: Article. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for its reasonably priced, yet high-end-looking furniture, and right now it’s even easier on your wallet than usual due to Memorial Day. Below, you’ll find stunning home finds as low as $19, as well as an AT-tested sofa, bed frame, and more.