The 10 Best Home Deals from Walmart’s Huge Memorial Day Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Smart shoppers know that right now is the prime time to purchase just about anything. Pretty much all of our favorite retailers have launched their Memorial Day deals, meaning you can save hundreds of dollars on everything you need for the home. That includes big-ticket purchases like mattresses and furniture, as well as the smaller essentials, like cleaning tools and storage solutions. If you want to skip the process of browsing multiple store websites and get everything you need in one place, head to Walmart. It’s the ultimate one-stop shop, and it’s hosting a massive Summer Savings event through the end of July. Just looking through the hundreds of deals, we found lots of great discounts on vacuums, organizers, countertop appliances, and more. In other words, after you shop this sale, your space will be cleaner and more efficient than ever. You might have most of the summer to perfect your cart, but there’s no sense in waiting to save on these game-changing home finds.

Homfa 3-Seat Sofa
Walmart
$299.99
was $462.99

With hundreds of five-star ratings, this small-space-friendly sofa is one of Walmart's most affordable bestsellers. Available in either stylish white upholstery or camel faux leather, it’s bound to complement any space and features clean, modern lines. The three-seater also boasts coil springs wrapped in high resilience foam for optimal lounging at an optimal price.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
$98.59
was $123.59

This cleaning device definitely deserves all the hype it's gotten on social media. Just ask contributor Ashley, who used a similar model on a mess her dog left on her carpet: “The best part, for me, is how convenient this thing is — it’s the perfect happy medium between cleaning something by hand with an enzyme spray and whipping out the big guns,” she wrote for our sister site. “We have an upright deep cleaner for when we need to clean the entire carpet, but it’s nice to have an equally effective option for spot cleaning.”

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
$300.00
was $399.99

When we see a KitchenAid stand mixer on sale, we snag it. This 4.5-quart marvel is your ultimate kitchen companion. It packs a punch with maximum stability and power for those big mixing tasks, but here's the bonus: It handles small batches like a champ, too. Even better, it's currently on sale! Grab it now for $100 off.

BEAUTYPEAK Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Walmart
$58.99
was $199.00

Deputy Commerce Editor Alicia loves this mirror, which looks similar to a $1,000 option from Pottery Barn. “I think that it adds a touch of elegance and also helps establish my living room area as a space that’s very separate from my kitchen (which is not divided by any wall),” she wrote. “Luckily, I have a lot of natural light in this space, and during the day, the light bounces off the mirror and makes the entire apartment brighter.”

Homfa 4-Drawer Bathroom Floor Cabinet
Walmart
$59.99
was $87.49

If you share a bathroom with a roommate — or you’re just very serious about your self-care routine — you might need to invest in some additional storage beyond just the standard medicine cabinet your apartment comes with. A drawer system like this one makes it easy for anyone and everyone to have space to tuck away extra toiletries, beauty essentials, hair tools, and more.

Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum
Walmart
$199.00
was $229.00

Suck up all sorts of messes with the powerful Shark Rotator vacuum. It features both a Power Fin brush roll that’ll effortlessly remove pet hair from any surface. What’s more, the vacuum’s lift-away pod is detachable and allows you to clean stairs, upholstery, behind the fridge, and around tight corners.

KUETH Machine Washable Area Rug, 5’ x 7’
Walmart
$45.99
was $109.99

A washable rug like this neutral number is an indispensable home essential for pet owners or those hunting for a dining room or kitchen rug. Not only is it easy to spot clean as necessary, but it can safely be machine-washed in large washers.

PHANCIR Under Sink Organizers, 2-Pack
Walmart
$27.99
was $69.99

We all have a chaotic under-sink cabinet — but you can tidy it instantly with these organizers, which will make use of the vertical space. You’ll never have to rummage around for items hidden in the back thanks to the sliding drawers. Plus, the organizers’ L-shaped design means they’ll easily fit around the pipes.

Downcool Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen
Walmart
$20.99
was $49.99

You'll experience cloud-like comfort with this down alternative comforter. A box stitch design keeps each pocket of fabric light and fluffy but plenty warm year-round. The fill and shell are also hypoallergenic and great for those who are irritated by traditional down, and corner tabs keep the comforter secure should you choose to stick it into a duvet cover.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Espresso Machine with Aeroccino
Walmart
$174.30
was $249.00

With the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine, you can bring the cafe right to your countertop. It even comes with an Aeroccino frother to make fancy coffee shop-inspired brews an at-home staple. Plus, it can make up to four different brew sizes with the compatible pod capsules.

