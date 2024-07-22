Ashley Tisdale Used the Most Unexpected (but Cool!) Paint Color in Her Home
When you think “kid’s room,” a few colors probably come to mind: light pink, baby blue, pastel green, or maybe even a buttery yellow. Ashley Tisdale decided to break the mold and went with something a bit moodier when designing her daughter Jupiter’s room — like, a lot moodier, actually. Tisdale painted Jupiter’s room black, but it’s far from dark and dreary.
“This is what dreams are made of,” Tisdale captioned a recent photo of Jupiter’s bedroom, which was aglow from twinkle lights wrapped around her bed. And she’s absolutely correct — this space is surprisingly dreamy!
Playing up her daughter’s name, there’s also a subtle celestial theme with the starlike twinkle lights, the Jupiter painting above the bed, and the sandy-toned light neutrals that mimic Jupiter’s surface. It’s those lighter elements that really make the black paint less severe and add nice contrasting touches.
As Tisdale shared in a post from earlier this year, Jupiter’s room was originally white when she was born. Now that she’s growing up, she has a more mature space to match that can easily adapt with her as she gets older.
“This is beautiful,” one person commented on Tisdale’s post above. Another said, “Jealous of this setup!”
Tisdale is expecting her second child later this year and will have an entirely new opportunity to potentially push the boundaries and go against traditional nursery designs. Loud wallpaper? Neutral beige? Who knows what kind of inspiration baby number two will unlock!