This TikToker Knows What Decor You Need — Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Astrologer and TikToker content creator Sydnee (@astrosydnee) recently launched an “Astrology of Interior Design” series, in which they explain how you can tailor your space to suit your sun sign. If you’re new to the astrology world, your sun sign is the zodiac placement you’re most likely to know already, since it’s based on your birthday. Each of the 12 zodiac star signs has its characteristic traits and aesthetics, making them ripe for design analysis.



While each person with the same sun sign is invariably unique, Sydnee uses their series to point out how astrology can shape what you desire in your space. For instance, did you know that Cancer rules the home? As such, Sydnee recommends that members of this water sign focus on “comfort, softness, and serenity” when designing their places.