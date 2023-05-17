How This Atlanta Homeowner Saves Money by Living in Her Backyard Tiny House
With rent prices hitting all-time highs, hosting rental properties and living in tiny spaces have become common solutions for many Americans. So it makes sense that Precious Price decided to do both. The 26-year-old recently shared her story with CNBC, breaking down how she rents out her three-bedroom Atlanta home on Airbnb full-time by living in the “luxury tiny home” she built in her own backyard.
Price initially purchased her home with hopes of earning extra income by renting out the spare rooms in her house. However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, she sought a more financially friendly living solution.
Suddenly she got the idea of building her own tiny home, so she could rent out her entire house full-time. After getting her project approved by the city planning office, Price got to work in October 2020. Five months and roughly $35,000 later, her Liberty Storage Solutions shed had become a 296-square-foot rent-free home.
Altogether, the combined monthly costs for both houses adds up to approximately $1,580 per month, which is fully covered by Price’s monthly Airbnb earnings.
“I would describe the tiny house as very light, airy, open,” she says in an accompanying TikTok tiny house tour. “I made sure to add a ton of windows just to open the space up. You don’t feel like you’re just in a shed. You actually feel like you’re in a house.”
One thing Price doesn’t love about her new home? The slender loft that functions as her bedroom.
“All you can really do is lay down and sleep,” she explains.
Still, as a financial solution, Price is literally living her homeowner dreams, rent-free.