The $15 Designer Dupe That Gives Basic Bathrooms a Luxe Makeover

One of the oldest tricks in an interior designer’s playbook is to bring light into a small, dark space with the help of mirrors. Mirrors work to bounce light around any room, helping the entire area of the home feel brighter — all while acting as faux windows, tricking the eye into thinking there’s more space than there actually is. Recently, one design aficionado took to TikTok with a brand new way to use this tried-and-true hack, all based on a “jewelbox” bathroom look that mimics an iconic designer door that would normally cost thousands of dollars.