This Is the “It” Stain for 2024, According to Behr
Paint brands choosing a Color of the Year that will inevitably influence home decor trends is nothing new. At the end of 2023, Sherwin Williams named its 2024 Color of the Year (a “breezy blue”), while Benjamin Moore’s 2024 Color of the Year offered a bolder take on the blue hue. Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year swung in a different direction, naming a light and bright shade for shoppers, while Behr’s 2024 Color the Year went big on drama.
Now, Behr is taking things one step further, naming its 2024 Exterior Stain Color of the Year ahead of the summer season.
This new honor for 2024 goes to the shade Tugboat, which Behr described as “a delicate blend of brown and gray tones,” according to a press release from the brand announcing the selection. The press release continued that the shade offers “a timeless finish with a charming nautical appeal suited to ease into any design style.”
So if you’re looking for a natural wood stain to show off all the work you’ve done on your patio or deck, Behr’s rich brown stain could be the one you reach for to complete your project.
“Our 2024 Exterior Stain Color of the Year provides a new perspective on color for exterior wood stains, adding both character and freshness to projects,” Erica Woelfel, Behr’s vice president of color and creative services, said in a press release celebrating the shade. “With a timeless finish, Tugboat’s versatile brownish gray color provides organic beauty to make any outdoor space feel like a safe harbor.”
The hue is part of Behr’s inaugural Curb Appeal Collection, which is a curated collection of 30 exterior paint products designed to help shoppers select the best color for their homes and boost its curb appeal.
“We recognized the challenge consumers are constantly facing when it comes to the color selection process — especially for exterior projects,” Andy Lopez, Behr’s head of marketing, shared in the press release announcing the stain. “By offering a collection of curated colors in a diverse product offering, we aim to provide consumers with the confidence they need to select a color and complete their exterior projects with ease.”
If you’re ready to give your outdoor space a makeover, you can find Tugboat exclusively at The Home Depot.