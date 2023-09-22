Newsletters
Sherwin-Williams’ 2024 Color of the Year Is a Breezy Blue

Abby Monteil
published about 4 hours ago
4 poster bed in bedroom with white fireplace and light blue walls
Credit: Sherwin Williams'

Sherwin-Williams has revealed its 2024 color of the year, and it’s a shade that’s all about infusing a space with a peace that invokes meditation and contentment.

Upward (SW 6239) is a breezy blue hue that was designed to encourage people to approach lightweight open-mindedness, whether it’s used in the home, an educational space, or an office. If you’re looking for a color to boost your positivity and creative energy, this could be the shade for you.

“[This color] represents the gentle forward momentum in all of our lives,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. “It brings to life that carefree, sunny-day energy that elicits a notion of contentment and peace. With this color, we invite our consumers to take a pause and infuse a new sense of ease and possibility into their spaces — one that doesn’t overwhelm, but rather establishes meditation and tranquility.”

This soothing shade of blue is also part of Palette No. 1 in Sherwin-Williams’ Colormix Forecast 2024, Anthology: Volume One. Wadden recommends pairing Upward with blues and greens, as well contrasting it with deep, dark hues and delicate neutrals.

Credit: Sherwin Williams'

“Used as an accent or all over, on both interiors and exteriors, Upward clears the way for light-weight open-mindedness,” Wadden added.

Other paint brands’ 2024 colors of the year so far include: Behr’s Cracked Pepper, Dutch Boy’s Ironside, Glidden’s Limitless, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ Persimmon, and Valspar’s Renew Blue.

If you’re ready to add a serene blue to your walls, you can shop for Upward in person at Sherwin-Williams stores, and online for in-store or curbside pick-up. You can read more about the brand’s color of the year here.

 

