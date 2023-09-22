Sherwin-Williams’ 2024 Color of the Year Is a Breezy Blue
Sherwin-Williams has revealed its 2024 color of the year, and it’s a shade that’s all about infusing a space with a peace that invokes meditation and contentment.
Upward (SW 6239) is a breezy blue hue that was designed to encourage people to approach lightweight open-mindedness, whether it’s used in the home, an educational space, or an office. If you’re looking for a color to boost your positivity and creative energy, this could be the shade for you.
“[This color] represents the gentle forward momentum in all of our lives,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. “It brings to life that carefree, sunny-day energy that elicits a notion of contentment and peace. With this color, we invite our consumers to take a pause and infuse a new sense of ease and possibility into their spaces — one that doesn’t overwhelm, but rather establishes meditation and tranquility.”
This soothing shade of blue is also part of Palette No. 1 in Sherwin-Williams’ Colormix Forecast 2024, Anthology: Volume One. Wadden recommends pairing Upward with blues and greens, as well contrasting it with deep, dark hues and delicate neutrals.
“Used as an accent or all over, on both interiors and exteriors, Upward clears the way for light-weight open-mindedness,” Wadden added.
Other paint brands’ 2024 colors of the year so far include: Behr’s Cracked Pepper, Dutch Boy’s Ironside, Glidden’s Limitless, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ Persimmon, and Valspar’s Renew Blue.
If you’re ready to add a serene blue to your walls, you can shop for Upward in person at Sherwin-Williams stores, and online for in-store or curbside pick-up. You can read more about the brand’s color of the year here.