Glidden’s 2024 Color of the Year Is Such a Sunny Neutral
Glidden has revealed its 2024 color of the year, and it’s a shade that’s sure to bring a ray of sunshine back into your life for the year ahead.
Limitless (PPG1091-3) is a joyous warm honey beige hue that can — and should — be used anywhere you want to bring a touch of light. An uplifting and energizing shade that’s sure to complement any existing decor with ease, it’s perfect for creating a subtle feature wall, brightening up your kitchen, or adding a splash of color to your front door to welcome guests with style. Basically, it’s a completely universal shade that will look good anywhere, whether you want to drench your walls in it or use it to add some character to your trims and accents.
“We are entering a new era of explosive creativity and change. Consumers are using color in even more unconventional ways than ever before and they need a palette that offers versatility to work with both new and existing decor,” said Ashley McCollum, PPG color expert for Glidden, in a press release. “Limitless understands the assignment and embodies this perfectly.”
Glidden has coined this subtle sunshine shade “anything but yellow,” a nod to its adaptability. Whether you see it as a muted bright shade or a fresh take on a classic neutral hue, it’s going to bring an invigorating pop wherever you decide to place it.
“Limitless can be applied on exterior doors and even all-over exterior and trim to add curb appeal and get ready for TFW (that feeling when) your house is the main character of your block,” McCollum added.
Other paint brands’ 2024 colors of the year so far include: Valspar’s Renew Blue, Behr’s Cracked Pepper, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ Persimmon, and Dutch Boy’s Ironside.
If you’re ready to give your home a refresh, Limitless is available to shop in Glidden’s Diamond and One Coat finishes at The Home Depot and Walmart, as well as many independent paint retailers across the United States.