Glidden’s 2024 Color of the Year Is Such a Sunny Neutral

Limitless (PPG1091-3) is a joyous warm honey beige hue that can — and should — be used anywhere you want to bring a touch of light. An uplifting and energizing shade that’s sure to complement any existing decor with ease, it’s perfect for creating a subtle feature wall, brightening up your kitchen, or adding a splash of color to your front door to welcome guests with style. Basically, it’s a completely universal shade that will look good anywhere, whether you want to drench your walls in it or use it to add some character to your trims and accents.