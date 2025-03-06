7. Escali Kinetic Bathroom Scale

Escali debuted a battery-free scale (yes, really!) that operates via kinetic energy. All you have to do is step on it, and it’s automatically powered up and ready to use (aka no tap-and-wait screen lag time). The device turns off on its own and includes a prolonged display option to read your results in either pounds or kilograms. By eliminating the need for battery replacements, it’s a more sustainable alternative to standard bathroom scales that’s also thin enough to tuck in a cabinet or prop beside the sink.