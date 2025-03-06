10 Brand-New Kitchen and Home Products That’ll Totally Transform Your Space in 2025
There’s always a lot of exciting new ground to cover at home-focused trade shows, both literally and figuratively, with thousands of vendors exhibiting their latest launches across kitchen, bath, decor, cleaning essentials, and more. I love having the opportunity to not only pick up on recurring trends from booth to booth, but also to scope out new-to-me makers and super-innovative designs.
That’s exactly what I did at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago earlier this week, where I awarded 10 noteworthy products with Apartment Therapy’s “Best in Show” seal of approval. From thoughtful storage solutions to space-saving electronics, here’s what to look out for in 2025.
1. Brabantia New NewIcon Pedal Bin Finishes
You may already be familiar with Brabantia’s popular NewIcon pedal trash can, but as of this summer, you can bring home four new warm-toned finishes that lend a sleek, metallic touch to any kitchen corner. Available in brass, bronze, gold, and copper, each 30-liter rounded bin draws inspiration from current kitchen color trends. In fact, they’re intended to match your existing cabinet or faucet finishes for a more refined, personalized look.
2. Zafferano Poldina Metallic Shades
Known for compact wireless LED lamps, Italian lighting brand Zafferano just expanded its U.S. offerings to include a line of interchangeable metal lamp shade covers. Sold à la carte, these patterned styles attach directly to the slim Poldina table lamp, with the ability to mix and match across various bases and colors. Best of all, the brand’s printing technology also allows for custom designs. Expect to see more seasonal and holiday-themed fixtures rolling out in the coming months, too.
3. YouCopia The Ledge Tissue Holder, Cube
Editor-favorite storage brand YouCopia is here to streamline your bathroom setup, thanks to its new The Ledge organization collection, which caters to a range of layouts and countertop situations (or lack thereof). Regardless of bathroom size, though, any toilet lid can benefit from the line’s minimalist tissue holder cover, which comes in square and rectangle sizes. This does triple duty as a tissue box disguise, jewelry or trinket storage tray, and phone or glasses stand via the built-in front lip. Plus, with a non-slip base, the whole unit stays put every time you grab a tissue or pair of earrings.
4. Umbra Montage Metal Shelves
Coming out within the next few months as a two-pack in black or white, Umbra’s geometric shelves offer a versatile wall storage solution, as they can be mounted vertically or horizontally in any configuration. Of course, you can always split the steel pair up across different walls or rooms, too. But the brand’s Inspired Home booth provided the ultimate inspiration by styling a cluster of four together, creating an abstract U-shaped display for up to 15 pounds of books, plants, and small artwork.
5. Cuckoo Cordless Foldable Air Circulator Portable Fan
Electronics brand Cuckoo’s claim to fame is high-end rice cookers, but their low-profile (foldable!) fan actually caught my eye at The Inspired Home Show — there’s really not much this thing can’t do. The flexible cordless design operates for up to 30 hours on a single charge and can alternate between multiple heights and airflow angles. Its oscillating head even stows completely flat for easy storage! Count on four different modes and 12 speeds, too, which are all controllable via a magnetic remote that conveniently attaches to the center of the fan.
6. Pelonis Dualflex Convection Heater
Space heaters have already seen major safety and style advancements across the board, but an upcoming Midea version feels particularly next-level. Launching soon under the company’s Pelonis branch, the Dualflex Convection Heater packs plenty of perks into one compact fixture. Thanks to mini built-in feet, it stands upright both horizontally or vertically, and the display panel will even rotate accordingly. This also touts year-round functionality, with two fan settings and a digital thermostat that ranges from 41 to 95 degrees F.
7. Escali Kinetic Bathroom Scale
Escali debuted a battery-free scale (yes, really!) that operates via kinetic energy. All you have to do is step on it, and it’s automatically powered up and ready to use (aka no tap-and-wait screen lag time). The device turns off on its own and includes a prolonged display option to read your results in either pounds or kilograms. By eliminating the need for battery replacements, it’s a more sustainable alternative to standard bathroom scales that’s also thin enough to tuck in a cabinet or prop beside the sink.
8. Vacu Vin x Keith Haring Wine Chiller
Design- and wine-lovers, this one’s for you. Wine accessory brand Vacu Vin, known most notably for their stoppers and savers, just promoted a new Keith Haring crossover collection. A few prototypes still remained under wraps, but the true pièce de résistance seemed to be an angular wine cooler, decked out in the artist’s signature radiant baby motif. New dinner party decor and Chardonnay cooler? I’d call this a win-win.
9. Scrub Daddy Tub ‘n Tile Scrubber
Scrub Daddy, aka TikTok’s favorite cleaning tool, has officially broadened its product scope beyond just smiling sponges. I saw a sneak peek of Scrub Daddy’s new extendable tile cleaner that’s slated to launch later this month. Featuring a dual scrubber and sponge head (naturally in a cheery yellow color), it’s absolutely no match for grimy showers. The whole handle reaches up to 37” long, and the unique triangular scrub attachment locks into a variety of orientations to better accommodate the spot you’re cleaning. Mix-and-match base refills will also be available in four different materials to keep your bathroom in pristine condition.
10. Rubbermaid FastTrack® Garage Storage System
Garage storage systems are nothing new, but Rubbermaid’s is unique in that it’s designed for ultra-easy installation along their FastTrack® rail. And while this originally only accommodated small accessories like hooks and storage bins, the brand will be rolling out a range of heavy-duty attachable cabinets. Instantly mount any of these modules along the rail(s) to fully customize and officially organize the one home spot that arguably needs the most TLC. Expect a more attainable price point than comparable collections, too.