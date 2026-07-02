The 11 Best Fourth of July Sofa Deals You Can Buy Right Now (Up to 60% Off!)

Laura Gurfein
Laura Gurfein
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gray fabric two-seater sofa
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Shopping for a sofa is not something to be taken lightly. It’s basically the centerpiece of your living room, and after your mattress, it’s probably where you spend most of your non-standing time in the house. And though a good couch is totally worth it in the long run, it often requires a big spend up front. To lessen the burden on your wallet, I combed through the Internet’s best July 4 sales to find the sofa deals that are worthy of your living room. Check out the couch deals I found from Wayfair, West Elm, Article, Ashley, and more before prices go back up.

Luckhao 96" Boneless Cloud Couch with Chaise
$500$330

At Walmart’s July 4 sale, I found this fun boneless couch with a chaise lounge. No assembly required — just let it puff up for 36 hours after you free it from its vacuum-sealed packaging. This is a good option for a den or a playroom where kids are jumping around and watching shows on their iPads.

$330 at Walmart
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Bindura Loveseat
$999$400

Looking for a sofa deal under $500? This Ashley Furniture loveseat is a massive 60% off for the July 4 holiday weekend. Its supportive back cushions are attached, while the comfy seat cushions are loose. Its neutral color is an opportunity to dress up the cozy couch with blankets and throw pillows that match your living room’s decor theme.

$400 at Ashley
Etta Avenue Euclid 47" Velvet 2-Seat Armless Loveseat
$599$280

This stylish armless loveseat can complement the bigger couch you already own. It has channel tufting on the winged back, and the lush velvet makes the couch look way more expensive than it is, even when it’s not on sale. It comes in so many rich colors, and prices vary slightly depending on which you choose.

$280 at Wayfair
Bella 2 Seater + Storage Ottoman
$3,222$1,779

Meet the Bella 2 Seater + Storage Ottoman: a modular sofa with clean-lined box cushions, a solid wood frame, and a built-in storage ottoman for stashing blankets or kicking up your feet, plus vegan, machine-washable materials that make it easy to live with.

$1,779 at Bellamia
The OG Sofa
$3,825$3,060

The Benchmade Modern OG Sofa is whatever you want it to be. It comes in eight widths, two depths, two fills, and too many fabric options to count. Because it can be customized to fit in tight spaces and awkward layouts, it’s a great couch for small apartments.

$3,060 at Benchmade Modern
Abisko 91" Velvet Sofa
$1,299$1,039

Here’s another statement sofa for those that don’t shy away from bold colors in the living room. Out of all the Article couches we tested, this one had the best modern style thanks to its rounded profile and brushed bronze legs. Its “bouncy and supportive” cushions are deep but not too deep.

$1,039 at Article
Bryant L-Sectional (4 piece)
$6,089$3,349

The Bryant L sectional is Joybird’s take on the Cloud Couch (every sofa brand’s got one) — and according to contributor Nikol Slatinska, who tested and rated Joybird sofas, “it might be the best one I’ve seen. A tall platform base supports the softest pillowy cushions — those after an unstructured model will love the fluffiness.” The petite version is on sale this weekend too.

$3,349 at Joybird
Canyon Roll Arm Upholstered Sofa
$1,899$1,519

The Canyon Roll Arm sofa comes in three sizes and 95 fabric options (yes, that’s ninety-five, for real), and every single combination is on sale. When shopping for comfortable sofas at Pottery Barn, our team declared this one the “best for lounging” because its memory foam-cushioned armrests can double as a pillow in a pinch.

$1,519 at Pottery Barn
Haven 2-Piece Bumper Chaise Sectional
$3,498$2,398

The West Elm Haven sectional sofa, the most popular sofa among Apartment Therapy readers, starts at under $2,000 this holiday weekend. “Aside from its cushy seats, the Haven Sofa also stands out because of its trendy yet timeless design. Low profiles and deep seats are all the rage, and this sofa has both,” we wrote in our review of the contemporary couch.

$2,398 at West Elm
Kova Pillow Cushion Sofa 86" + Ottoman
$3,042$1,977

Albany Park sofas, including the editor-loved Kova sofa, are up to 35% off throughout July 4 weekend. The Apartment Therapy team can’t say enough good things about this couch — it’s an excellent modular sofa that’s great for small spaces, and it has so many upholstery options to choose from. Spring for the storage ottoman and thank me later.

$1,977 at Albany Park
Ebern Designs Chelsea 77'' W Mid Century Upholstery Tufted Sofa
$593$332

This mid-century-style pink velvet couch is a statement piece, and it’s up to 43% off at Wayfair’s July 4 clearance sale. Its tufted back and matching bolster pillows are something you’d never want to cover up with a throw blanket. Choose between iron legs and wooden legs (the latter is my preference).

$332 at Wayfair

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