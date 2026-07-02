The 11 Best Fourth of July Sofa Deals You Can Buy Right Now (Up to 60% Off!)

Shopping for a sofa is not something to be taken lightly. It’s basically the centerpiece of your living room, and after your mattress, it’s probably where you spend most of your non-standing time in the house. And though a good couch is totally worth it in the long run, it often requires a big spend up front. To lessen the burden on your wallet, I combed through the Internet’s best July 4 sales to find the sofa deals that are worthy of your living room. Check out the couch deals I found from Wayfair, West Elm, Article, Ashley, and more before prices go back up.