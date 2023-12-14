Newsletters

23 Internet-Famous Products That We Loved in 2023

As hard as it is to believe, folks, another year has come and (almost) gone. It’s been a whirlwind and as a shopping editor, this year has been filled with some pretty interesting finds. But none have been more captivating than those viral products that had everyone (including our team) buzzing. Whether it was the cross-legged office chair TikTok couldn’t get enough of or the human dog bed (yes, you read that correctly) that practically broke the internet, the web was one of our favorite places to find new and exciting home must-haves, many of which we excitedly put to the test ourselves! So, which of these internet-famous products did we absolutely adore? Below, I rounded up 23 products the internet (and Apartment Therapy’s very own editors) couldn’t get enough of.

Pukami Armless Cross-Legged Office Chair
If there's one viral find AT readers couldn't stop shopping this year, it's the Pukami Armless Cross-Legged Office Chair. A personal favorite, this chair won over the internet because it allows sitters to comfortably sit at their desks, cross-legged. The chair's swiveling armless design also allows for unrestricted movement and it takes no more than 20 minutes to assemble!

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
Upon first glance, this may look like any regular water bottle. It's much more clever than that, though, because it features a patented spout that allows you to drink in not one but two different ways: through the built-in straw or through the wide-mouth opening, giving you the option to sip or swig. Top that off with its adorable colorways and it's no wonder it had the internet buzzing.

Caraway Cookware Set
You know those incredibly chic non-stick pots and pans you've been seeing all over your social feeds? Chances are you've been seeing the Caraway Cookware Set. A reader-favorite, editor mainstay, and TikTok's go-to cookware, this seven-piece set comes with everything you need to outfit your kitchen with ease. What's more, we love how the slick nonstick surface makes cooking feel seamless. Because you never have to stop to scrape off food, cleanup will feel like a breeze. No wonder people couldn't stop shopping it!

Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner
You've likely seen videos of the Little Green Machine making lightwork of carpet and upholstery messes across your social feeds, but this year, its sister, the Little Green HydroSteam, launched and the internet was a buzz. One writer called it "an upgrade that's better than the original" and with its lauded reputation that is high praise — and a sign you should invest in one if you haven't already.

Glass Mushroom Lamp
All the cool kids got a mushroom lamp this year, or at least that's what TikTok tells us. This fun bedside light comes in eight colors and features a soft glow that adds a retro flair to any space.

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
If you've spent any time at all on #Foodtok, chances are good that you've seen this chopper around before. It's the go-to gadget for everything from salads to stews, allowing you to make quick work of pesky prep tasks that — let's be honest — no one enjoys.

Croissant Lamp
Food-shaped lamps were having a moment this year but none so much as the croissant lamp. Designed to look like everyone's favorite buttery, flakey barkery treat, these lamps are a functional way to add some kitsch to your space.

NPPLUS Acrylic Magnetic Dry Erase Board Calendar for Fridge
#OrganizingTok is all about calendars, but this acrylic find was the one people we're obsessing over. Its acrylic design looks so much better than the standard white dry-erase calendar, but it essentially functions the same way. If you're looking to pick one up, there's a weekly version as well as a monthly one, so you can decide which one would suit your lifestyle best.

The Plufl Human Dog Bed
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: the talk of the web this year was undoubtedly the Plufl Human Dog Bed. When our commerce editorial assistant put it to the test, she not only loved it, she called it "love at first lounge" and described it as "a lounge chair and a guest bed, but better." After all, who wouldn't want to take a nap in one of these things?

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner
By now, most of us have seen videos of the Tineco Floor ONE S3 Wet Dry Vac working its magic. Lightweight and cordless, it features a design that detects wet or dry messes on hard floors and adjusts accordingly to deliver the best results for a deep and easy clean anyone can appreciate.

Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore
Since it became available this spring, the Drew Chair has sold out repeatedly, and we totally understand why. In an interview with AT, Barrymore went on to describe how, when designing the chair, she wanted the user to be able to sit in a range of positions comfortably, whether tucking their legs in or lying back and draping their legs over the side. Essentially, she “wanted it to be more like the way a couch functions.” It’s on-trend, cozy, and affordable at under $300 — aka the perfect lounge chair.

Bentgo Modern Bento-Style Lunch Box
The #AdultLunchable trend was all over TikTok this year and the star of the show was this Bentgo Modern Lunch Box. It makes packing a fun and varied lunch not only easy, but incredibly stylish. Not to mention, it's spill-proof and dishwasher-safe!

Teal and Gray Mexican Blanket by Laguna Beach Textile Co
Leave it to Selena Gomez to make a blanket go viral, but she did and the internet was itching to get their hands on this Laguna Beach Textile Co. find after pictures of the singer, actress, and beauty mogul wrapped up in it went viral earlier this year. Handwoven in Tlaxcala, Mexico, this gorgeous serape is in at least one of your favorite #Selenators living room.

Chilvane Night Light
The fact that this stylish light attaches to walls without screws and comes in your choice of walnut or white ash wood finishes is enough of a selling point for us, but that's not even the half of what it does. Built-in motion sensors make this sconce an excellent accent light, and rechargeable batteries allow you attach it wherever you want without worrying about finding an outlet. Plus, you can lift them right off the wall mounts and use them as flashlights. Yeah, it's easy to see why TikTok couldn't stop picking these up.

Bug Bite Thing
If, like me, mosquitos are the bane of your existence come the summer months, you'll probably love the TikTok-famous Bug Bite Thing as much as I do. It's essentially a chemical-free bug bite solution that's meant to be used directly after an insect bite or sting, using suction to remove venom, saliva, or stingers, leaving your skin free of itchy welts. The second I felt an itch this summer, I grabbed my purse, pulled out the Bug Bite Thing, and got to work removing the venom — much to my disbelief, it actually worked.

Glass Candle Warmer Lamp
Anyone who knows me, knows about this glass candle warmer lamp, mainly because I can't stop telling people about it. Instead of burning candles, it warms them with a small heat lamp and lets their aroma float around without any smoke which, in turn, also generally makes each candle last longer — a must if you love investing in price scents.

3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed
In case you haven't caught on yet, the internet loves a good cozy chair and this 3-in-1 convertible find became an instant social-media darling when influencers got their hands on it. Designed to transition from a chair, to a recliner, to a bed, all without taking up any more floor space than a regular armchair, it's a great find for small spaces and anyone looking to get a lot of functionality for not a lot of money.

Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap
The internet's go-to fly trap this year? The Safer Home Fly Trap. What was it that online shoppers were loving about this find? The secret lies in its ease of use. The unit plugs into an outlet and uses a soft blue light to attract bugs, which get trapped on sticky paper that faces the wall so they’re not visible. The paper cartridges are replaceable — and you’ll need to replace them because they catch a surprising number of flies, gnats, moths, and other bugs. On top of that, these bug traps are chemical-free, making them ideal for homes with children and pets. Talk about a no brainer.

Carolina Cottage Chestnut Wood Folding Library Chair
The internet is always going to go crazy over a multi-functional piece of furniture and this year that honor went to this folding library chair. The back of this stool folds over the front to become a three-step ladder, then folds back to become a stylish wooden chair making it a secret storage tool hidden in plain sight. What's not to love?

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Telescoping Power Scrubber (Tool Only)
We love a good scrub brush here at Apartment Therapy, and so does the internet. The one on everyone's lips this year was the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Telescoping Power Scrubber. Claiming to be the “industry’s most powerful handheld scrubber,” if you're tired of breaking your back scrubbing hard to reach areas (I'm looking at you, tub) this is one internet find you won't regret adding to your arsenal.

Natural Rattan Shoe Cabinet
If I had to list TikTok's favorite furniture finds this year, this shoe cabinet would come right on top. Featuring a gorgeous rattan front, this slim console cabinet opens up to reveal a host of shoe storage compartments that make it a gorgeous addition to entryways that hides any and all shoe clutter.

JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
One item I was personally influenced by our very own style editor Blair was this viral JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan. While I had seen it floating around TikTok, it was Blair's review that really sold it for me. This 3-in-1 functions as a fan, flashlight, and charger making it the ultimate warm-weather accessory. I used it during a three-day musical festival and let's just say this little guy was my best investment this year.

GOOD PAPA Electric Toilet Brush
Falling in love with an electric toilet brush was not on my 2023 bingo card, but here we are. After seeing this pick go viral on TikTok I had to give it a shot and instantly became obsessed. Not only did it clean my toilet in what had to be record time, but it also removed some stains I had tried in vain to get out and worked its way under the rim of the seat for a deep clean that was, ahem, unknowingly needed. Given that the brush spins at a speed of 300 laps per minute, you can be sure your porcelain throne will be left sparkling.

