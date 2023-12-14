23 Internet-Famous Products That We Loved in 2023

As hard as it is to believe, folks, another year has come and (almost) gone. It’s been a whirlwind and as a shopping editor, this year has been filled with some pretty interesting finds. But none have been more captivating than those viral products that had everyone (including our team) buzzing. Whether it was the cross-legged office chair TikTok couldn’t get enough of or the human dog bed (yes, you read that correctly) that practically broke the internet, the web was one of our favorite places to find new and exciting home must-haves, many of which we excitedly put to the test ourselves! So, which of these internet-famous products did we absolutely adore? Below, I rounded up 23 products the internet (and Apartment Therapy’s very own editors) couldn’t get enough of.