Wayfair’s big Way Day sale is here, meaning you can score discounts up to 80% off the entire site through October 26 (and everything ships free). It’s a great time to take advantage of the deals and stock up on home essentials, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more. But there are a ton of great deals to browse through, so to make sure you don’t miss the best ones, I asked four interior designers to share some of their top sale picks that are definitely worth a look. Ahead, you’ll find 13 of the pros’ top picks.



Plus, I’ve got more great deals over here for every space in your home.