13 Things Designers Are Buying During Wayfair’s Way Day, Up to 80% Off!

Sarah Lyon
Sarah Lyon
Sarah Lyon is a freelance writer based in New York City who covers interior design and lifestyle content. She is constantly on the hunt for eye-catching pieces to add to her space and believes that a home is never truly finished being styled.
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Mid-century modern living room with a wooden sideboard, round mirror, plants, wicker chair, and geometric rug.
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Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Wayfair’s big Way Day sale is here, meaning you can score discounts up to 80% off the entire site through October 26 (and everything ships free). It’s a great time to take advantage of the deals and stock up on home essentials, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more. But there are a ton of great deals to browse through, so to make sure you don’t miss the best ones, I asked four interior designers to share some of their top sale picks that are definitely worth a look. Ahead, you’ll find 13 of the pros’ top picks.

Plus, I’ve got more great deals over here for every space in your home.

Birch Lane Abbey Glass Flush Mount
$279$56

“What a great way to update lighting in a hallway or closet. High style on a budget!” Hilary Prall

$56 at Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Harlean Modern All Weather Adirondack Chair
$180$110

“I can’t wait to gather around a firepit in the backyard. I like the modern shape on this adirondack, and the cupholder.” —Elissa Hall, founder of EDH Interiors

$110 at Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Aleris 5-Light Shaded Tiered Rattan Pendant
$247$158

“The four tiers of beautiful rattan shades offer great scale and texture to any space. We used three of these beautiful pendants in our latest clubhouse project, and it definitely made a statement!” —Shannon Handley, founder of Handley Home Interiors

$158 at Wayfair
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Performance Hand Hooked Wool Rug, 5' x 7'6"
$329$164

“I love Wayfair for area rugs, and this line is full of classic, upscale designs. I like the harlequin version of checkered rugs because they feel timeless and would love to grab something like this while it’s on sale.” —Elissa Hall

$164 at Wayfair
Dakota Fields Carli Rattan Leather Office Chair
$599$146

“I love the elements of this office chair! The rattan is a perennial classic and green symbolizes renewal and freshness … perfect to update your space!” Hilary Prall

$146 at Wayfair
Godinger Silver Art Co. Jax Glass Highball, Set of 4
$31$17

“Giving your drinkware an upgrade is an inexpensive way to elevate your dining experience!” —Hilary Prall

$17 at Wayfair
Joss & Main Bella Upholstered Platform Bed, Queen
$1,349$1,199

“This bed is a go-to for achieving that elevated, boutique-hotel vibe without the designer price tag. I love the clean lines, plush headboard, and neutral tone; it layers seamlessly into both minimalist and modern spaces. It’s the kind of foundational piece that makes a bedroom feel instantly pulled together.” Mina Lisanin

$1,199 at Wayfair
Loon Peak Elland Adirondack Chair, Set of 4
$1,076$440

“My mind is on the outdoors right now. Adirondack chairs are always a favorite, and these are great because they fold up for easy storage!” —Hilary Prall

$440 at Wayfair
AllModern Rae Upholstered Armchair
$950$679

“This chair’s modern lines and comfortable upholstery make it a great choice for my next great room project. We are going to be getting this in the gorgeous Military Green Velvet!” —Shannon Handley

$679 at Wayfair
Zuo Hospitality Livorno Upholstered Counter Stool, Set of 2
$720$400

“These stools check all the boxes: sculptural, modern, and surprisingly comfortable. I’m drawn to the curved wood seat and slim metal base — it gives any kitchen or bar area a fresh, design-forward look. They’re especially great for smaller spaces where visual lightness matters.” —Mina Lisanin

$400 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Calay Glass Chandelier
$266$158

“I like to have a couple of standout chandeliers in my home, and this one feels both opulent and modern. It’s an amazing price point and looks like something that would cost 10 times as much!” —Elissa Hall

$158 at Wayfair
AllModern Spector Outdoor Stacking Dining Side Chair, Set of 2
$900$429

“These chairs are my warm-weather MVPs. The clean, contemporary silhouette pairs perfectly with any patio setup, and the stackable design makes off-season storage a breeze. I love how durable they are without sacrificing style — they look just as chic on a city balcony as they do in a backyard. And right now, they’re seriously well-priced.” — Mina Lisanin

$429 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Brena Upholstered Armchair
$530$310

“I love the rope details and the modern organic style. It’s the perfect accent chair to add warmth and texture to your room!” — Shannon Handley

$310 at Wayfair
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