The Perfect Towel Rack for Small Bathrooms (It’s Foldable and Gives Extra Storage!)
My bathroom is by far the smallest room in my home, but as the only bathroom in a multi-roommate household, it has a big job to do — and a lot of stuff to contain. I have an over-the-toilet shelf, under-sink drawers, and a coupleof towel hooks on the door, but it still gets cluttered in there.
One effective way to add more storage to a tight space is by utilizing your walls, like with this clever wall-mounted towel rack full of shelves, hooks, and other surprises.
What Is the BESy Towel Rack with Foldable Hooks?
The BESy towel rack on Amazon is great for storing towels in your bathroom, yes, but it has a few other tricks up its stainless steel sleeves. In addition to a row of two-prong hooks for hanging, there’s a metal shelf above with an attached rail-style rod (also called a train rack) that hangs between the shelf and the hooks, giving you three forms of storage in a compact package. The train rack also folds up entirely flat against the wall, which saves you a chunk of space if need be.
An Instagram Reel by home DIY content creators Lauren and Kameron of LKS Address shows this clever rack in all its foldable, towel-filled glory. They note that it “hangs up to 5 towels at once” (although you could probably fit more, if you’re savvy or using smaller towels) including “full size bath towels.”
Why This Towel Rack Is Great for Small Bathrooms
This particular towel rack shines, thanks to its versatility. Not only does it have several forms of storage, but it also accomplishes them all at the same time while taking up relatively minimal wall space. If you’re particularly short on space, you could always leave the shelf part folded up against the wall until you really need it.
Towels do tend to take up a lot of room, so it’s always nice to have a good spot for them. But the BESy rack could also easily take care of storing hairbrushes, styling tools like curling irons, refills of bath products, robes, loofahs, cosmetics, spare toilet paper, or laundry that needs to hang dry. I could also see it being super-useful in a bedroom, kitchen, or entryway.
Buy: BESy Towel Racks with Foldable Towel Bar Hooks, $59.99