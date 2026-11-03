The Perfect Towel Rack for Small Bathrooms (It’s Foldable and Gives Extra Storage!)

The BESy towel rack on Amazon is great for storing towels in your bathroom, yes, but it has a few other tricks up its stainless steel sleeves. In addition to a row of two-prong hooks for hanging, there’s a metal shelf above with an attached rail-style rod (also called a train rack) that hangs between the shelf and the hooks, giving you three forms of storage in a compact package. The train rack also folds up entirely flat against the wall, which saves you a chunk of space if need be.