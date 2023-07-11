Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This TikTok-Famous “Little Green Cleaning Machine” — and It’s 30% Off for Prime Day

The best part, for me, is how convenient this thing is — it’s the perfect happy medium between cleaning something by hand with an enzyme spray and whipping out the big guns. We have an upright deep cleaner for when we need to clean the entire carpet, but it’s nice to have an equally effective option for spot cleaning. I’ll use mine on the rug, couch, and soon, beneath my kid’s carseat in our minivan. I could also see it being useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, like stairs and corners.