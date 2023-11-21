This Editor-Loved Robot Vacuum-Mop Will Get Your Floors Spotless Without the Hassle — and It’s Half Off for Black Friday

“I have a small dog and could not keep up with her shedding with a traditional vacuum. The SpinWave robotic vacuum is programmed to vacuum every morning and I use it to mop weekly. It works wonderfully!” – Pamela

“Love. Love. Love this vacuum -mop combo. I have health issues and it is a life saver for my back! This is the second one I have bought. Thank you Bissell for making my day a little easier!” – Shirley

“It was easy to get set up, charged and get started vacuuming. It holds more dirt and runs longer than my old Bissell; and this one also has a floor cleaning attachment that I will use when I get off of vacation. My dogs thank you.” – Ray