This Editor-Loved Robot Vacuum-Mop Will Get Your Floors Spotless Without the Hassle — and It’s Half Off for Black Friday
If there’s one thing I’ve learned after over four years of New York City living, it’s that the floors will always need cleaning. Just days after a thorough mopping, the city grime that was just removed will show right back up, especially near the entryway. We’re a shoeless household — you have to be in any big city — but still, when I pull out my Bissell vacuum-mop, the water is mind-bogglingly dirty when I’m done.
Needless to say, I have to clean everything frequently, and even though I love it when my apartment is sparkling and spotless, I’m not the biggest fan of the process. I’m a fan of any way I can save time without sacrificing thoroughness — just recently, I added a spin scrubber to my routine that cuts my cleaning in half, and the aforementioned vac-mop has been a total game-changer since I moved into my new place this summer. But I just came across another device that I’m thinking I’ll have to splurge on this Black Friday while it’s half off: Bissell’s SpinWave Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum.
What is the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum?
This nifty robot vacuum does all of your cleaning for you thanks to its two modes: dry vacuuming and wet mopping. With its two tanks, it can pull in pet hair and other debris across any surface and transition seamlessly to mopping hard floors with the included machine-washable pads and cleaning solution. Its dirt cup, which has a capacity of a little over 13 fluid ounces, is easy to swap out, according to Best List editor Britt.
In her review of the SpinWave, Britt added that it doesn’t accidentally move onto the carpet when it’s supposed to be mopping the hard floor, and she appreciated the spot-clean feature that goes after tougher messes that require sanitization. “While in mop mode, the vacuum will also pick up some small dry debris and trap it in a separate compartment, which is super convenient if you happen to skip vacuuming and go straight into mop mode,” she continued, praising its thorough cleaning capabilities and low profile design.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 3.8/5
“I have a small dog and could not keep up with her shedding with a traditional vacuum. The SpinWave robotic vacuum is programmed to vacuum every morning and I use it to mop weekly. It works wonderfully!” – Pamela
“Love. Love. Love this vacuum -mop combo. I have health issues and it is a life saver for my back! This is the second one I have bought. Thank you Bissell for making my day a little easier!” – Shirley
“It was easy to get set up, charged and get started vacuuming. It holds more dirt and runs longer than my old Bissell; and this one also has a floor cleaning attachment that I will use when I get off of vacation. My dogs thank you.” – Ray
Britt especially appreciated this ingenious vac-mop during the holiday season, when decorating and wrapping gifts resulted in glitter and scraps of paper everywhere. Instead of having to worry about extra cleaning, she let the SpinWave run while she went out for the day, and her floors had never looked better afterward. Her endorsement is reason enough to add this device to your cleaning arsenal before we get into the thick of the winter holidays, but if that alone doesn’t convince you, the fact that it’s half off should!
Buy: Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (normally $400)