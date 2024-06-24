I Tried This $0 Hack to Clean Under the Bed, and Now I Want to Use It in Every Room

Many of TikTok video’s comments are from leaf blower enthusiasts and a sprinkling of Roomba owners. To the former, I argue that the intensity of an outdoor leaf blower may not always be needed, plus, it’s much easier to grab a hair dryer from the bathroom. If you happen to have a Roomba that can fit under your bed, then you probably don’t have a great need for this hack — but it’s always convenient to have a creative dust-removal option in your back pocket.