The library shared their snazzy graphic on Jan. 5 (just in time for the first snowmageddon of the year), and it suggests checking out 1-3 books for light snow, 3-6 books for heavier snow, and goes all the way up to a whopping 24 books if you’re really in the heart of the storm (pretty sure my local library doesn’t allow that, but OK!!).



Even though the Old Farmer’s Almanac says a rainy spring will arrive early this year, I’m thrilled to have a scientific way to know how many books to have on hand if more snow comes. If you’re truly snowed in and can’t get to the library, you can stock up on lots of good free online books.



Now if you don’t mind me, I’ll be raiding my very nicely curated book storage display to find that unread copy of The Power Broker while the snow falls outside my window.