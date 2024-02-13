This Ingenious Chart Will Save Your Next Snow Day (It’s a Book-Lover’s Dream)
Snow days just don’t have the same appeal as an adult than they do for kids. You have to shovel the sidewalk or driveway, entertain your kids if school is canceled, and thanks to remote work, there’s no such thing as a true day off. But. But! The one thing that’ll never let you down when you’re snowed in is books. And Worcester, Massachusetts’s public library system knows how to get to your book-loving, cozy-craving heart.
The entire U.S. has already had an impressive amount of snow this year, and in case there’s any more to come, you can use the Worcester Public Library’s Winter Weather Advisory book prediction totals to ensure you have enough books to get you through the next storm.
The library shared their snazzy graphic on Jan. 5 (just in time for the first snowmageddon of the year), and it suggests checking out 1-3 books for light snow, 3-6 books for heavier snow, and goes all the way up to a whopping 24 books if you’re really in the heart of the storm (pretty sure my local library doesn’t allow that, but OK!!).
Even though the Old Farmer’s Almanac says a rainy spring will arrive early this year, I’m thrilled to have a scientific way to know how many books to have on hand if more snow comes. If you’re truly snowed in and can’t get to the library, you can stock up on lots of good free online books.
Now if you don’t mind me, I’ll be raiding my very nicely curated book storage display to find that unread copy of The Power Broker while the snow falls outside my window.