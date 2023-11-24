Bose’s Super-Popular, Noise-Reducing Headphones Are 20% Off for Black Friday
I’ve tried to be the type of person that can work with a ton of background noise going on. But after years of trying and failing to write essays in student lounges where everyone seems to be chatting at full volume all the time, I’ve learned that I work best in silence or with my concentration playlist blasting in my ears. Something else I’ve learned in that time? Quality headphones are an absolute essential when it comes to maintaining focus and getting things done efficiently. Even now that I’m out of school, when I need to hone in on a project I’m doing, I pop my earbuds in before anything else.
Seriously, don’t underestimate the power of good headphones. An over-the-ear pair that not only blocks out the noise but also feels comfortable and looks stylish, will make a world of difference in your day-to-day life — so it makes sense that, more often than not, they’re on the expensive side. That’s why when a stellar option goes on sale, you should jump on it ASAP — and Bose’s mega-popular QuietComfort pair is 20% off right now for Black Friday!
What are the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones?
Bose’s popular QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones can help you “shut off” the rest of the world with the press of a button. Available in three colors, the bluetooth-enabled headphones are cushioned for comfort and have a handful of built-in features to fully encompass you in sound. Our contributor, Kristin, tried an older version of these headphones and was impressed. “In short, I love these headphones,” says she says in her review. “Bose QuietComfort headphones are comfortable enough for all-day wear (a huge win for work-life), and the sweet wave of relaxation and focus that comes over me when I put them on makes it worth the investment ten-fold. Wearing them is as if the world had a volume button, and I’m able to turn it down.”
Conveniently, the QuietComfort headphones have quiet, aware, and immersion modes so you can tune out as much of the outside noise as you need. They also have CustomTune technology that adjusts to the shape of your ears for the best fit. Plus, the spatial audio will make you feel one with the music. Along with the headphones themselves, this set comes with a carrying case, a USB cable, and an audio cable with an in-line microphone.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.2/5
“Love these, super comfy, decent noise cancellation. A lifesaver during long international flights. Highly recommended.” — Pauly7981
“I bought these a few weeks because i started walking every morning! I needed a little motivation so i decided to look up some headphones. I came across these and i am amazed with the sound and quality! They are worth the money! You definitely get what you pay for! I can enjoy my morning walks that much more!” — Bigjes
“Sleek and comfortable design! These headphones are more comfortable than any air buds that I’ve purchased in the past.” — Cliff H.
With how popular these guys are, we have no doubt that they’ll sell out while they’re on sale. In fact, one of Bose’s similar models just did, so make sure to add these to your cart quickly. With how often you’ll use them, you’ll get your money’s worth in no time!
Buy: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, $279 (normally $349)