10 Stylish Rugs That Will Make Your Space Look Bigger and Brighter (They’re Up to 85% Off!)

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinBest List Editor
published about 4 hours ago
Sunny living room in Brooklyn apartment with cream colored sofa and small armchair in corner.
Credit: Erin Derby

When it comes to setting the foundation for any room’s design, a good rug has the ability to bring personality where it’s least expected. Rugs are capable of transforming a dull space into one that’s dynamic and powerful. Unfortunately, they aren’t cheap. In fact, rugs can be a very expensive investment. And while it can be tempting to cut corners when it comes to quality or size just to save a bit on budget, it’s almost always obvious when you do.

On the plus side, you don’t have to sacrifice style or quality just to save a few bucks. Enter: Boutique Rugs. The specialty rug retailer is known for its selection of high-quality floor coverings in a variety of price points and styles, including graphic and geometric modern designs and vintage-inspired patterns. While their prices are always good, Boutique Rugs is currently running an epic Memorial Day sale, allowing shoppers to take up to 85 percent off using the code MEM20 at checkout. This means you can splurge on a rug that’s actually the right size for your space for under $200 in some cases. Check out some of our favorite summer-ready rug picks below, and shop the full sale here.

1 / 10
Ramsbury Beige Trellis Wool Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$207.20
was $608.00

Made from 100% New Zealand wool, the handwoven Ramsbury area rug is an absolute statement piece in any room. The geometric diamond pattern adds dynamic 3D flair, while the textured weaving and tasseled ends bring a bit of extra charm. It’s the perfect piece for a covered porch, kitchen, or bathroom.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Ganyangan Area Rug, 5’3” x 7’3”
Boutique Rugs
$159.20
was $320.00

The versatile Ganyangan area rug allows you to play into a darker palette without skewing too moody. Various shades of chocolate, fawn, and taupe unite to form a better-than-neutral base for any room in your home. Bonus: This style is machine-washable, making it great for high-traffic areas like a living room.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Lyndoch Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$199.20
was $540.00

Add a modern touch to your office, hallway, or entryway with the mixed-material Lyndoch Area Rug. It's handwoven from leather and cotton, and shoppers affirm that the rug's construction is super durable with no loose fibers. What's more, the rug's neutral color scheme is easy to style with tons of other decor.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Wamuran Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$127.20
was $283.00

The stunning Wamuran Area Rug looks like something out of a fairytale with its pink-and-green color scheme and blooming design. Whether you place this piece in a child's room or your own bedroom, it'll undoubtedly give your surroundings a calmer, more pleasant aesthetic. What more can we say? This pick is downright enchanting.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Kieu Checkered Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$112.80
was $299.00

Checkered prints have been all the rage in recent years, and the Kieu area rug proves that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. This piece is available in five contrasting colors, including a retro mustard yellow that will look wonderful against brown and green tones. We suggest placing this rug in any room that's adorned with lots of plants.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Ampusungan Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$179.20
was $493.00

Boho-lovers will no doubt appreciate the Ampusungan Area Rug. Although it's made of synthetic fabric, its textured base and raised geometric pattern look like they're made of natural fibers. Plus, they look quite artisanal, to boot. The rug is available in the regular rectangle shape and also as a runner, plus customers say it's even more beautiful in person — but you'll want to find that out for yourself!

Buy Now
7 / 10
Cleveland Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$141.60
was $351.00

Many of the multicolored pieces at Boutique Rugs come in light hues, but if you prefer deeper shades, you can't go wrong with the Cleveland Area Rug. We're obsessed with its jewel tones and old-world print. Even if your space is bare, this rug is enough to bring it to life. It's the perfect addition if you're missing some warmth and vibrancy.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Trunding Plush Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$129.60
was $346.00

Treat yourself to high-pile comfort with this charcoal and cream-colored area rug. The geometric, two-tone design is a bit farmhouse inspired and is neutral enough to blend into any decor scheme in your home. Imagine how cozy this would make your bedroom or living room!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Pointblank Tan Leopard Print Rug, 5'3" x 7'1"
Boutique Rugs
$103.20
was $256.00

Boutique Rugs carries some lovely animal print options, including this gorgeous leopard-inspired piece. Contrary to what some might claim, this print will never go out of style or lose its "it factor." The rug brings a stylish edge to any area, regardless of whether you buy it in the toasty tan color or one of the cooler tones.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Neyland Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$127.20
was $338.00

Rich shades of burgundy, navy, and black bring dimension to your space and serve as a great way to transition a room between seasons. The Neyland Area Rug boasts the best of every era, pairing a traditional Persian pattern with washable durability that’s made for modern living. Reviewers describe the piece as being thin enough for areas like the kitchen and much more vibrant in person.

Buy Now
