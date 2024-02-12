Newsletters

10 Vintage-Style Rugs Without the Steep Price Tag (They’re Up to 80% off!)

Unless you’re really psyched about the Founding Fathers, Presidents’ Day probably isn’t that big of a deal to you. But even though it’s not the most exciting holiday, there’s still plenty of reason to get excited. We’re talking about the numerous sales that have already started, of course! Whether you’re in the market for new, marked-down furniture, home decor, or storage solutions, this is the week to shop for everything on your list. For rugs, you’ll want to head to Rugs USA. Their early access Presidents’ Day sale is offering up to 80% off hundreds of styles. Plus, when you enter code USA at checkout, you’ll get an extra 20% off select rugs. It doesn’t matter what your interior design style is — you’re bound to find something you like amid the massive selection. Below, you’ll see 10 of our favorite finds, ranging from boho to vintage-inspired to contemporary. Don’t wait until the weekend to snag these majorly discounted picks!

Ellie Traverse Shag Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'6"
Rugs USA
$91.96
was $163.99

If you're not into colorful decor, you can still add interest to your living space with this textured piece, which boasts an eye-catching raised geometric motif. Available in five colors, the Ellie rug also has tassels on its short ends, which help promote a laid-back aesthetic. And although this is deemed a shag rug, it's surprisingly low-pile.

Buy Now
Southwestern Abstract Fringed Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$159.16
was $341.99

Imbue your living space with an old Americana vibe with the help of this Southwestern-inspired number. We appreciate the rug's geometric print, which serves as a nice departure from some of the checkered or floral motifs you'll find on this list. Its low pile construction was made for heavy foot traffic areas, so you could also place it in the front entryway without fear of the rug becoming damaged.

Buy Now
Ivana Checkered Plush Cloud Washable Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$176.76
was $392.98

Cozy up your favorite reading corner with the Ivana rug. Not only does it have a trendy checkered texture, but the raised squares are also incredibly plush and — as its name suggests — cloud-like. If your bedroom feels a little cold, this piece would work wonders. Snag it on sale in one of six soothing hues.

Buy Now
Natural Handwoven Jute Ribbed Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$99.96
was $499.99

Jute is one of the most durable materials you can choose when it comes to rugs, and it gives off a boho, earthy vibe, especially with the handwoven construction on this one. You can even add more depth by layering another jute rug — or any other kind, for that matter — on top.

Buy Now
Kallie Washable Tiled Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 6"
Rugs USA
$91.16
was $139.99

If you want your room to look modern and trendy, this checkered area rug is right on the mark. “Easily cleaned and looks great with the rest of our home," one reviewer wrote. "I have other washable rugs, and this is so much softer and feels like a higher quality [piece] than any of those."

Buy Now
Pearl Contemporary Mars Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$78.36
was $195.98

Adorn your apartment with something truly unique, namely this contemporary orb-printed rug. It has a pleasant color scheme of ivory, beige, and blush, and depending on where you're standing, you might notice a slight sheen reflecting off of its fibers. Customers also say it's lightweight and doesn't shed — two more major pluses.

Buy Now
Melrose Checked Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$171.96
was $214.95

Perfect for parents and pet owners, the Melrose rug manages to be durable without feeling like a mat. In fact, you'll find its medium-pile construction to be surprisingly soft, making the rug a solid choice for the family room. It comes in three colors and sports a subtle checked pattern that's quite timeless.

Buy Now
Distressed Persian Area Rug, 5' x 7'5"
Rugs USA
$89.56
was $390.00

When you picture a vintage rug, it's hard not to immediately imagine a classic Persian-style piece such as this one. We love that it's available in nine colors, though this washed-out blue is especially calming. The rug is also quite low-maintenance and therefore perfect for homes with kids and pets, regardless of how intricate its print might look.

Buy Now
Hyperion Tasseled Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$163.96
was $204.95

We covered Emily Henderson's collaboration with Rugs USA not too long ago, and we were happy to find that readers resonated with the line's Scandinavian farmhouse aesthetic. The Hyperion rug is one example of the collection's cool yet classic designs. It'll no doubt draw eyes with its contrasting weave, which puts a fun twist on stripes. We also can't help but admire the rug's tasseled ends and soft material.

Buy Now
Brenda Hazy Heraldry Washable Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$110.36
was $530.88

Beige on beige can quickly go from looking elegant to boring, but this piece adds some interest with its medium-scale geometric medallions. These elements create depth with their palette of hues like mauve, gray, and tan, but they don't overtake the space or make it look busy. Lay this floor covering down in your favorite lounging spot for some soothing sophistication.

Buy Now
