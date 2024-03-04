Bradley Cooper’s Controversial “24/7” Bedroom Layout Isn’t for Everyone
Celebrities are no strangers to feedback, especially when it comes to how they live. The latest to give the public something juicy to latch onto is none other than Bradley Cooper who, during a Feb. 26 appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, shared that his bedroom and adjoining bathroom are part of a totally open concept space, with no doors leading into either room.
“The bathtub, the toilet, and the bed are all in the same room,” he said. “It’s 24/7, dude! There are no doors … The stairs go up and it’s all one floor.”
Embracing tough design challenges — like awkward living room layouts and dark bedrooms — is part of the fun of decorating. You get to write the rules and infuse your space with personality to make it completely your own. And while Bradley Cooper isn’t the first celeb to talk about making his space work for him, his comments definitely raised some eyebrows.
Some called Cooper’s layout “bizarre,” but truthfully, an open concept bedroom and bathroom isn’t exactly a new (or groundbreaking) idea. Having the two spaces connected — without a wall, door, or divider of some kind — comes down to a matter of personal preference. And it seems like Cooper loves it.
This set up hasn’t fazed his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, either. “We talk when I’m on the toilet, she’s in the bathtub,” he said. “That’s sort of the go-to.”
Celebs talking about their homes, like Courteney Cox and her “messy” closet and Emily Ratajkowski’s “controversial” minimalist bedroom, is nothing new, and while it might not be for you, it’s great that the Maestro star sounds like he’s really embraced his very unconventional bedroom layout.