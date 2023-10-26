Emily Ratajkowski’s Minimalist Bedroom Has the Internet Divided
Social media has helped demystify celebrities’ homes, showing more realistic moments from their everyday lives that aren’t straight out of an Architectural Digest feature (think: Courteney Cox’s “messy” closet, or Julia Fox’s “underwhelming” New York City apartment). However, having such a large following also means that these stars are opening themselves up to widespread conversation about their homes, not all of which are positive. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram post, which offered peeks at her room setup, certainly surprised fans.
In the October 19 post, Ratajkowski shared a photo carousel of herself hanging out in her bedroom with the fitting caption: “Work from bed.”
The media personality’s room is, shall we say, on the minimalist side. It features neutral gray walls, white sheets, a few candles, and gray lighting sconces on either side of her bed — or rather, her mattress, which sits on the ground without a bed frame.
“For centuries dudes are made fun of for sleeping on [a] mattress on the floor,” one commenter argued.
“You need a headboard,” another suggested.
However, the comments weren’t exclusively full of critiques.
One of Ratajkowski’s followers focused on the positives, writing, “Those lights are cool.”
That’s not to say that EmRata’s home decor style hasn’t attracted plenty of praise in the past. Back in 2021, Ratajkowski shared photos of the stunning crib she’d purchased for her son Sylvester. Although the crib is similarly minimalist, it’s made of clear acrylic materials and would look just as at home in a nursery as it would in an art exhibition. Can someone put Ratajkowski onto clear acrylic bed frames?