Emily Ratajkowski’s Minimalist Bedroom Has the Internet Divided

Social media has helped demystify celebrities’ homes, showing more realistic moments from their everyday lives that aren’t straight out of an Architectural Digest feature (think: Courteney Cox’s “messy” closet, or Julia Fox’s “underwhelming” New York City apartment). However, having such a large following also means that these stars are opening themselves up to widespread conversation about their homes, not all of which are positive. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram post, which offered peeks at her room setup, certainly surprised fans.