Newsletters

The Brilliant Reason I Put a Bread Box in My Bathroom (You’ll Want One Too!)

Written by

Quinn FishLifestyle Editor
Quinn FishLifestyle Editor
Five years and counting in the digital lifestyle media space, I cover cleaning, organizing, decorating, renovating, and everything else that helps you live your best life (when you're not cooking!) in the kitchen and your home. I’m also passionate about music, bars and restaurants, travel, and spoiling my bicoastal kitty, Sully.
published about 4 hours ago
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
See More Images
Credit: Lauren Kolyn

When it comes to organizing, sometimes you’ve got to think outside of the box — that’s where some of the best ideas are. For example, using a lid organizer to hang bags and belts in your closet, or a magazine holder to sort produce in your fridge. Last year I discovered all of the brilliant ways to use a humble bread box to organize things all around the home, but I didn’t really get the magic of it until I did it myself. 

I feel like I’m on a never-ending quest to better organize my tiny bathroom, but this might be the missing puzzle piece I’ve been looking for. A few months back, I got a stainless steel bread box at the office that someone was giving away, and for a while I wasn’t sure what to do with it. Use it for craft supplies? Hide my cord clutter? Store actual bread in it? But when I put it in my bathroom as my makeshift “medicine cabinet,” I instantly knew that was the perfect solution.

See More Images
Credit: Quinn Fish

Visual clutter can really make a room look smaller — and, as you can see, my bathroom was full of it. By using the bread box to hide items I didn’t want out in the open (medicine, prescriptions, contacts, cough drops, ointments, toothpaste, and more), it offers less for the eye to look at and creates a sleeker storage area.

See More Images
Credit: Quinn Fish

The silver bread box’s roll-top lid slides open effortlessly to reveal my medicine, and closes silently with minimal effort. It also keeps my cat out of these potentially dangerous items (and if I had small children, it would keep them out of it too). It’s great for when guests come over, and it also keeps my medications in a cool, dry, aerated space (there are ventilation holes on the back of the box), which is where they should be.

See More Images
Credit: Quinn Fish

While I was lucky enough to snag mine for free, you can get the same one at the Container Store; it measures 17 inches wide, 11 inches long, and 7 inches tall. You can find similar ones on Amazon, or you might stop by your local thrift store for a secondhand version for even less.

Stainless Steel Bread Box
$37.99
The Container Store
Buy Now

There are dozens of reasons and ways to use bread boxes for storage all around the home, but my personal favorite? I honestly just think it’s a stylish, space-age vessel that I’m actually proud to have on display. While we’re on the topic of sleek storage: Check out my new YouCopia Hideaway Counter Caddy on the top right of my above-toilet rack. I love that it offers contained storage and a flat platform to put bottles and serums. Stay tuned for my next bathroom organizing adventure!

Buy: Stainless Steel Bread Box, $37.99

Filed in:
Bathroom
News
Shopping