Want the Best Sleep of Your Life? These Top-Rated Cooling Sheets Are on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days
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Much to the gratitude of hot sleepers, bedding brands have come a long way in the cooling department in recent years. We’ve tested our fair share of them, including Breescape, which specializes in cooling sheets, comforters, mattress toppers, and more. In fact, Breescape earned a spot on our list of the Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers thanks to the brand’s proprietary BlendTek fiber, which uses a polygonal fiber structure to promote more airflow and pull moisture away from the body. Our reviewers (AT’s SEO Content Director Adriana Velez and her husband) found them to be excellent for moisture-wicking, despite being made with a synthetic fiber.
If you’ve been interested in trying out Breescape’s cooling sheets for yourself, we’ve got some good news: the uber-popular cooling sheet set is officially 26% off for Amazon’s Big Deal Days. In fact, it’s actually the lowest price we’ve seen, so if you’ve ever been interested in trying them out, you better get on it — Big Deal Days ends tomorrow!
What Are the Breescape Cooling Sheets?
Breescape’s cooling sheets are designed for hot sleepers who love getting cozy but could do without waking up sweaty. Made with the brand’s BlendTek fabric — a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex — they have a silky-smooth finish with a little stretch. The material is designed to feel cool against your skin, encourage airflow, and wick away moisture, helping keep that stuffy, clammy feeling out of your bedtime routine.
The queen set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, plus a handheld fan and a laundry bag (what more could you need!). The fitted sheet accommodates mattresses up to 18 inches deep and has a surprisingly handy detail: pockets on both sides for stashing your phone, glasses, or remote. Plus, the sheets are machine-washable and can go in the dryer on low, so laundry day doesn’t require any special treatment.
What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying
Average rating: 4.2/5
“By far these are my absolute favorite AMAZON purchase of 2026!! The hype is real on these sheets!! I’m already so very satisfied and impressed with the quality of these sheets!!” — TRMarion
“I’ve had these sheets for a week. I’m a hot sleeper and I’m sick of getting marked down on my sleep score on my Oura ring so I went looking for cooling sheets. These are amazing! Cool to the touch and so very soft.” — Amy Poloni
“I am a super hot/sweaty sleeper, and these sheets work wonders, to the point where I am honestly kinda cold at night. I have tried other cooling sheets and these are by far the very best!” — Missmarauder