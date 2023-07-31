Any “Bridgerton” Fan Will Burn for This New Coloring Book
If you’re an avid reader and a fan of Netflix’s hit period piece Bridgerton, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the Shondaland series is releasing two books in the fall. And they’re both perfect gifts for a loved one who loves to host.
Random House Worlds, a division of Penguin Random House, has partnered with Shondaland and Netflix to create two books based on the popular Bridgerton series. In October, the publisher is releasing a coloring book and a cookbook/entertainment guide for fans to recreate the Regency era of London in the comfort of their home.
The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining: How To Cook, Host, and Toast Like A Member Of The Ton ($25), written by Emily Timberlake, is set to publish on October 31, 2023. Although the release date is on Halloween, it’s assured that this book will be anything but spooky with its detailed assortment of recipes.
Among cocktails, finger foods, and entertaining tips, Bridgerton fans will feel like royalty as they follow these recipes for an afternoon tea or themed party. Between the Duke’s favorite Gooseberry Hand Pies and Lady Danbury’s Den of Iniquity with Sausage-Stuffed Mushroom Caps, you’ll be too stuffed to even get to the game portion of the book.
If you have a dietary restriction, vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free eaters can find nourishing recipes, along with mocktails for those who don’t consume alcohol. As if the recipes aren’t mouthwatering enough, the photos of the food and inquisitive sidebars about the series will have you flipping through this book every week.
As if the first book isn’t enough fun, the Bridgeton: The Official Coloring Book ($18.99) will offer fans an opportunity to get creative. With over 75 original illustrations, this coloring book has scenes from the Regency-era world of Bridgerton, including the romances of the Bridgerton children, the Queen’s diamond season, and the mysterious Lady Whistledown. Not only will you have a chance to relive the series, but this can also be a relaxing activity to do while rewatching the show or listening to the soundtrack.
Both books are available for pre-order on Amazon and Bookshop. While you wait for them to arrive, now is the perfect moment to binge-watch the series and start preparing ideas for a themed soirée. It’s time to party, Bridgerton-style.