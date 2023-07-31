Any “Bridgerton” Fan Will Burn for This New Coloring Book

As if the first book isn’t enough fun, the Bridgeton: The Official Coloring Book ($18.99) will offer fans an opportunity to get creative. With over 75 original illustrations, this coloring book has scenes from the Regency-era world of Bridgerton, including the romances of the Bridgerton children, the Queen’s diamond season, and the mysterious Lady Whistledown. Not only will you have a chance to relive the series, but this can also be a relaxing activity to do while rewatching the show or listening to the soundtrack.