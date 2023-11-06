The Best Brooklinen Bedding, Bath Essentials, and Gifts, According to Employees
As part of a new series, we’re leaving our office to check out AT readers’ favorite stores and interview the employees in person. Although we do consider ourselves the product experts and do test a variety of things in our homes, ranging from vacuums to bedding, we don’t spend all day with our hands on a specific set of products the way that store employees do. For the inaugural iteration, we went to Brooklinen’s store in Brooklyn, NY. Brooklinen has been an AT favorite for quite some time. Their bedding, bath, and even laundry detergent have gotten rave reviews from our staffers.
Last month, we interviewed store manager Angelo, assistant store manager Tessa, and visual sales lead Ella. We asked them for their bedding, bath, and gift recommendations to find out what under-the-radar products shoppers should be checking out and fan favorites that are absolutely worth the hype. Here’s what they told us.