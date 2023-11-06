The Best Brooklinen Bedding, Bath Essentials, and Gifts, According to Employees

All three Brooklinen employees we interviewed recommended Brooklinen's linen sheets. Yes, the Luxe Sateen is technically their best online seller, but when hot sleepers come into Brooklinen's Brooklyn store, Angelo, Tessa, and Ella direct them to the linen section. But why are shoppers convinced that they should buy linen? It's surprisingly soft, according to Angelo (and me, who was also wowed by the linen sheets' texture when I touched it during this store visit). It's much softer than I ever expected a linen sheet to be. And there's more: "Linen, while also being super breathable, is also our most open-weave," Tessa says. "It’s really good at moisture absorption, so it can absorb 20 percent of its own weight without feeling damp. If you’re a sweaty sleeper or you’re in a humid environment, linen is going to keep you feeling dry and not sticky at all while you sleep."