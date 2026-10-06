These Luxe Brooklinen Sheets Are 55% Off Right Now (Cheaper Than the Black Friday Sale!)
Get ready, today officially kicks off Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, featuring sitewide savings across some of our favorite home brands now through October 7. And one of our favorite parts are the Today’s Big Deals, offering limited-time flash discounts of up to 63% off — with new markdowns dropping three times daily at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT. Because these offers vanish the moment stock sells out, time is of the essence.
That is precisely why these luxe Brooklinen sheets (size Queen) are in my cart right now. Originally listed at $209, a rare 55% discount drops the price to just $94.50 — that’s better than Black Friday. When style editor Emma tested them, she said, “The Luxe Sateen sheets were incredibly smooth to the touch, exactly as promised, and the perfect all-season weight. If you’re a really hot sleeper, then a cooling sheet might be better for you — but for me, these are the perfect cozy sheets for the fall.” Make sure to grab yours before they sell out!
Why We Love Brooklinen’s Sateen Sheets
Made with a buttery-soft weave, these bestselling sateen sheets will instantly upgrade your bed. Featuring a luxurious 480-thread-count, the smooth, cream colored set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Are Brooklinen sheets worth it? We think so — especially while they’re on sale.
These Brooklinen sheets are among the brand’s most versatile and popular offerings, crafted from long-staple cotton with a three-over-one weave for a silky-smooth feel and subtle sheen. Don’t wait — now is the perfect time to grab yours!
What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.1/5
“We needed a step-up from garbage flea market sheets that fall apart in months, but I had sticker shock when I found out what good sheets cost! Well, when I opened the package, I completely understood. We slept on the Brooklinen sheets last night for the first time. It says they get softer with washings, but they were not soft after washing yesterday, and I have no way to hang them, so they went into the dryer. They fit the bed great and looked great – you can see the quality!” —Amazon Customer
“The Quality and Durability of these sheets are outstanding, as this is the second set of sheets that I have ordered from Brookline. The more you wash them, the softer they become.” —Rob McManeus
“I have searched far and wide for a sheet set that is soft, supple, and high-quality. I have not discovered any other sheets that are as comfortable or well-made in the sheet hustle game. Slam dunking on the competition.” —James M Edmonds