These Luxe Brooklinen Sheets Are 55% Off Right Now (Cheaper Than the Black Friday Sale!)

“We needed a step-up from garbage flea market sheets that fall apart in months, but I had sticker shock when I found out what good sheets cost! Well, when I opened the package, I completely understood. We slept on the Brooklinen sheets last night for the first time. It says they get softer with washings, but they were not soft after washing yesterday, and I have no way to hang them, so they went into the dryer. They fit the bed great and looked great – you can see the quality!” —Amazon Customer

“The Quality and Durability of these sheets are outstanding, as this is the second set of sheets that I have ordered from Brookline. The more you wash them, the softer they become.” —Rob McManeus

“I have searched far and wide for a sheet set that is soft, supple, and high-quality. I have not discovered any other sheets that are as comfortable or well-made in the sheet hustle game. Slam dunking on the competition.” —James M Edmonds