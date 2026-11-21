“Shine-Maxxing” Is Still Happening, and This Trend Forecast Proves It
Earlier this summer, Apartment Therapy editors predicted that “shine-maxxing” would keep rising in popularity as part of our mid-year trend forecasting package, the 2026’s New/Next list. If you’re unsure of what this design term means, think of it as incorporating several shiny accents, surfaces, and finishes in a single space. “Many design pros, though, are embracing mirrored accents and iridescent decor that bounce light around a room, too — even mixing all of these finishes all at once,” Senior Editor Zee Krstic wrote about the trend. “In 2027, designers are set to freely pair materials like dichroic glass and pearlescent tiles in backsplashes and counters.”
Recently, Canva, the free, easy-to-use design platform for creation and collaboration, released its own 2027 Design Trends forecast based on data pulled from its users. And surprise, surprise: The brand found that iridescent palettes are still — and will continue to be — in vogue. Instead of “shine-maxxing,” though, Canva calls it “Wonderstruck,” and you can learn more about their take here.
Canva’s “Wonderstruck” Prediction Is Whimsical
Although Canva’s predictions are more geared towards creating paper and digital goods, these concepts certainly apply to the home space. Besides “Wonderstruck,” the other four trends are “Archive Era,” “Codebreaking,” “Slow Burn,” and “Rebel by Design.” That said, Wonderstruck is what caught my eye, mainly because it is so applicable to the home.
“Wonderstruck brings back glowing landscapes, ornamental type, illustrated vignettes, and creatures that feel plucked from a dream,” Canva said in a press release about the trend forecast. The brand came across this concept after seeing an uptick in searches for “whimsy” (+720%) and “iridescent” (+40%). If you’re wondering what this actually looks like, picture soft, colorful palettes — including light pink, lavender, chartreuse (another Apartment Therapy “It” color prediction!) — with a touch of shine. Plus, lots of curved or loopy shapes are a given as well.
Get Ahead of the “Wonderstruck” Trend Now
While Canva’s predictions are about what the brand thinks will be popular next year, you can still get in on the trend now. If you’re looking for a magical holiday gift or even want to treat yourself, consider the RÄFFELBJÖRK vase from IKEA, which is under $20. It has a cool, tubular shape (almost like a pasta noodle) that’s, of course, iridescent and fluted. Or you could snag an iridescent juice glass from Urban Outfitters. Beyond the shimmering glass, they also have cute patterns to choose from, if you want a more maximalist look.
As AT editors predicted earlier this year, iridescent design is having a moment — and Canva’s 2027 Design Trends forecast confirmed this trend isn’t going anywhere. The holiday season is around the corner, and your home might be full of shiny objects and decor, so why not add a little iridescence to the mix?