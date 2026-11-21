While Canva’s predictions are about what the brand thinks will be popular next year, you can still get in on the trend now. If you’re looking for a magical holiday gift or even want to treat yourself, consider the RÄFFELBJÖRK vase from IKEA, which is under $20. It has a cool, tubular shape (almost like a pasta noodle) that’s, of course, iridescent and fluted. Or you could snag an iridescent juice glass from Urban Outfitters. Beyond the shimmering glass, they also have cute patterns to choose from, if you want a more maximalist look.