This Company Will Turn Your Old Birthday Cards into a Book

Although Cards by Artkive suggested that 30-somethings would benefit from this book, it’s a treat for all ages. The process is simple: After ordering a box from the company, add your cards to the box and ship it back to them. An estimated 50 to 60 cards can fit in the box, and a professional photographer will digitally capture the card’s front and back. Prior to confirming your order, you’ll be able see the images, arrange them to your liking, and add captions. And if you’d like your cards back, they’ll also send them with the book.