“Cluster Collaging” Is the TikTok-Approved Way to Turn Your Fridge Clutter into Art

Next, she searched her home for sentimental items fit for collaging, including a photo booth strip, a polaroid photo, vintage magnets, and photo clippings from favorite cookbooks. After briefly planning her collage layout on her kitchen table, Camille set to work securing her knickknacks to the top half of her fridge.



However, she emphasizes the importance of not overthinking the process too much, because “at the end of the day, it’s just a fun little collage for your fridge.”



For added polish, you can also take a note from TikToker Marissa Zingg and frame your clusters using thrift store frames.