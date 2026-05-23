These $22 Mini Accessories Are Taking Over Mahjong Tables (But Are Stylish Anywhere!)
Mahjong is having a major moment in the design industry, where game boards are influencing interiors in more ways than one. People of all ages are learning to play this traditional Chinese tile game, and they’re investing in specific tables and sets (that look so beautiful and display-worthy) to really seal the deal.
If you’re a mahjong player, then there’s a buzzy decor accessory that social media users say will elevate your game table. Honestly, you don’t even have to be mahjong-obsessed to get in on this trend.
Mini Rechargeable Lamps Are Game Table Must-Haves
Cordless battery-powered lamps have become a must-have accessory for mahjong players because they take up little to no space on the game table, and you can grab them in so many fun colors and patterns.
“Yesterday afternoon at my Thursday mahjong group one of my table mates mentioned these @walmart striped lamps,” Kerri Wallace from @southernmahjoy wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “I immediately went to my Walmart app, searched, saw them, and added every single one to my cart as I was passing tiles during the Charleston … Y’all, they were delivered today, and they are so good!!!”
These battery-powered lamps come in a set of two and offer three temperature settings so you can set the exact mahjong mood you’re looking for. And when you’re not using them on the game table, you can use them outside on the patio table or by the pool — they’re waterproof!
And cordless lamps honestly make the game’s aesthetic even cuter and extra cozy. The blue and white block-printed shade on the lamp Melissa from @preppygoods shared on Instagram is so chic.
The shade is a separate piece you can grab from Amazon, but this rechargeable lamp from Marshall’s is an excellent lookalike.
How cute would this little $20 Walmart wicker lamp be in the corner of your game table? It offers 10 hours of battery life, so you can mahjong well into the night without being left in the dark.
This MacKenzie-Childs checkered lamp would be so adorable when paired with your mahjong tiles. It’s on the pricier side, but Wayfair reviewers say it looks “very luxe.”
“It’s perfect for a desk lamp that can also move to play mahjong and other games,” another reviewer wrote.
So grab a cordless lamp for your game table to make your games even more enjoyable — because aesthetics are just as important as game play when it comes to mahjong!
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