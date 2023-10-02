Newsletters
Costco's 7-Drawer Freezer Is Back in Stock, So Grab It While You Can

With the holiday season coming up, you may already be planning your dinner party menus. Or, maybe you’re just the type who loves to buy in bulk and freeze for later. No matter what camp you find yourself in, you’ll likely find use for this massive freezer that’s back in stock at Costco right now

Unlike regular chest-style freezers, this one stands upright and features seven spacious drawers so you can organize your frozen goods to your liking. Imagine always being able to find what you need without needing a pickaxe and a shovel to dig something out from the bottom of the freezer. Now that’s heaven!

“Have you spotted this 7-drawer freezer at your Costco yet?” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “It’s gone viral a bunch of times when I’ve shared it, and for good reason. It’s so easy to keep things organized in all the drawers. It’s not frost-free, but we haven’t had any issues yet.”

“​​Those drawers must be so useful… I’m tempted,” one person commented on Angela’s post. Another said, “We bought one and so far so good. I like the drawers a lot.”

Someone else added, “I have this and love it.”

You can pick one of these Hamilton Beach freezers up at Costco warehouses for $350, or grab one from the Costco website for $449.99 (it’s a member-only item, so you’ll have to log in to buy). If you’re not a member, you can still shop the freezer online, but expect to pay a premium for the convenience.

The freezer is energy-efficient, comes with adjustable leveling legs so it can be placed anywhere in your home, and the acrylic drawers are easy to clean and carry thanks to the built-in handles.

So stock up on all your favorite Costco freezer section finds or start buying your holiday eats early and keep everything nicely frozen and tidy in this Hamilton Beach freezer.

Buy: Hamilton Beach HBFRF1115 11-Cubic Feet Upright Freezer, $699.99

