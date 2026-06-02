Costco Is Selling a Retro Boom Box, and It’s So ’80s Coded
If you’re on a mission to fill your home with retro-inspired items, you might think of heading to a thrift store or estate sale. But in case you leave any of those empty-handed, Costco has been selling vintage-inspired gems like these reissued Tupperware containers from the ’70s. And right now, Costco has a retro boom box that’s so ’80s coded — snag it before it’s gone!
What Is the AIWA Retro Boom Box?
Spotted by @costcowonders, Costco is selling the AIWA Retro Boom Box for $179.99. “Costco just dropped one of the coolest throwback finds at the warehouse with this AIWA retro boom box and it instantly feels like something straight out of the ’80s,” reads the caption. The best part is that this boom box has Bluetooth, CD playback, cassette support, and even recording features.
“I might have to buy this. Very cool,” says one commenter on the video, and I couldn’t agree more. This boom box will be the standout piece in your home — especially if you have it on display in the living room. You could also take it with you on the go and be the DJ at your next outdoor gathering. It’s sure to capture everyone’s attention, as it’s been a while since a boom box was spotted out in the wild.
Where Else to Find This Retro Boom Box
If you don’t have a Costco membership or can’t get to Costco anytime soon, you can find this exact boom box on Amazon, but it’ll cost you $100 more. The one perk about the Amazon one is that it comes in three color options: black, silver, and yellow, while the Costco one comes in only black.