Newsletters

This Costco Find Is a Dupe for One Almost 5x the Price (It’s Great for Small Spaces!)

Written by

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
published yesterday
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
See More Images
Credit: Tessa Cooper

If you struggle with a lack of surfaces in your small space, then you probably find yourself balancing snacks and drinks on your couch while binging your favorite shows and movies — and with one wrong move, it’s all over. Thankfully, you no longer have to play that dangerous game, because Costco has a tray that attaches to your couch’s armrest to give you instant space for snacks — and it’s a near-perfect dupe of Castlery’s Sofa Armrest Table, aka one of the winners of our Small/Cool Design Awards

The Smart Design Acacia Armrest Tray from Costco, available in stores for just $19, features two spring hinged arms that clamp onto your nearest armrest. It even comes with a spot for your phone or tablet, basically making it a mini entertainment center. The tray also features a nonslip backing on the bottom to help it stay secure no matter the shape of your armrest.

Smart Design Acacia Armrest Tray
$27.99
Costco
Buy Now

You can also grab the tray on Costco’s website for $27.99 if you’re unable to find it in your local warehouse. Either way, the price is a steal compared with the $129 price on the Castlery table

“Nice to have a little more surface area to place things if you’re snacking and the fact that it folds flat and can be tucked away is a huge bonus,” one Costco shopper wrote in their review.

Another person wrote, “What a great idea, so convenient! Sturdy table for our recliner.”

See More Images
Credit: Danielle Blundell

“Bought this on a whim after randomly coming across it on a pre-Christmas shopping trip,” someone else added. “So glad I did! It’s sturdy and fits nicely on the arm of a Crate and Barrel sectional. My only regret is not getting another since we cannot find them locally now.”

Perfect for your latest read, a bowl of popcorn, or a hot cup of coffee, this tray is going to change the way you enjoy downtime forever. Grab it now while it’s in stores and expand your space in seconds.

Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
News
Shopping