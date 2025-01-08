This Costco Find Is a Dupe for One Almost 5x the Price (It’s Great for Small Spaces!)
If you struggle with a lack of surfaces in your small space, then you probably find yourself balancing snacks and drinks on your couch while binging your favorite shows and movies — and with one wrong move, it’s all over. Thankfully, you no longer have to play that dangerous game, because Costco has a tray that attaches to your couch’s armrest to give you instant space for snacks — and it’s a near-perfect dupe of Castlery’s Sofa Armrest Table, aka one of the winners of our Small/Cool Design Awards.
The Smart Design Acacia Armrest Tray from Costco, available in stores for just $19, features two spring hinged arms that clamp onto your nearest armrest. It even comes with a spot for your phone or tablet, basically making it a mini entertainment center. The tray also features a nonslip backing on the bottom to help it stay secure no matter the shape of your armrest.
You can also grab the tray on Costco’s website for $27.99 if you’re unable to find it in your local warehouse. Either way, the price is a steal compared with the $129 price on the Castlery table.
“Nice to have a little more surface area to place things if you’re snacking and the fact that it folds flat and can be tucked away is a huge bonus,” one Costco shopper wrote in their review.
Another person wrote, “What a great idea, so convenient! Sturdy table for our recliner.”
“Bought this on a whim after randomly coming across it on a pre-Christmas shopping trip,” someone else added. “So glad I did! It’s sturdy and fits nicely on the arm of a Crate and Barrel sectional. My only regret is not getting another since we cannot find them locally now.”
Perfect for your latest read, a bowl of popcorn, or a hot cup of coffee, this tray is going to change the way you enjoy downtime forever. Grab it now while it’s in stores and expand your space in seconds.