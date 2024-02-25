Newsletters

Costco's $35 Backpack Cooler Is a Vacation Lifesaver (It's Cheaper in Stores!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published now
Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Now that the spring equinox is less than a month away, it’s a good time to start planning your outdoor spring and summer adventures. And thanks to this all new viral product at Costco, a visit to the beach or to a national park will be much easier.

Angela Ackerman, who runs the Instagram account @costcoguide, spotted that Costco is selling the Titan Deep Freeze Backpack Cooler, which is perfect for all of the hikes, picnics, and road trips that you’re planning for your next vacation. 

According to the product’s description, the $50 backpack is insulated and can hold ice for up to two days, and its leak-proof lining prevents any annoying spills. Because the cooler can store 26 cans and includes a removable bottle opener, you’ll be the life of the party.

Titan Deep Freeze 26-can Backpack Cooler
$49.99
Costco
Buy Now

In her post, Ackerman spotted two shades of the backpack cooler on sale for $35, which  seems to be an in-store exclusive. (It’s available online for $50.) With thick, padded straps and multiple pockets for extra storage, it’s no surprise that commenters were immediately raving about the backpack. “Like a mini fridge! I take it to work and it’s perfect,” someone wrote.

Due to its popularity, the cooler is currently out of stock at Costco’s website, but you might be able to snag a backpack at a local Costco location. If not, Amazon is selling a similar style to the Titan cooler bag that comes in so many different color options (including mossy green and coral) as an alternative. For $44, you can have it delivered straight to your door. 

Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 24 Can Backpack Cooler
$44.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Don’t let the warm weather sneak up on you without being prepared! Head to Costco ASAP for this deal and start planning your road trip.

