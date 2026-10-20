This Slim Shoe Storage Solution from Costco Belongs in a Small Entryway
My apartment is a strictly “no outside shoes” home, which I love. However, I detest the line of outside shoes at my entrance. It’s not a great sight to be welcomed with as soon as you step inside.
So I’ve been looking for an aesthetically pleasing yet practical shoe organizer to place in my entrance foyer. I was specifically searching for a closed shoe organizer that isn’t too bulky and won’t crowd my small entryway. That’s when I found out that exactly what I was looking for was at Costco right now.
What Is the Costco Bayside Furnishings Shoe Organizer?
Spotted in a video by the Costco Twins, the Costco Bayside Furnishings Shoe Organizer is the slim storage solution I needed. It costs $229.99 online (but the twins found it for $199.99 in their local store) and comes in brown or black with two drawers and two hardware color options: brushed gold and brushed nickel. Made of oak veneer and poplar wood with a durable matte black construction, its dimensions are 36 inches wide, 12.2 inches deep, and 39.6 inches tall. This shoe rack offers room for up to 16 to 18 pairs of men’s size 13 shoes and features a removable and adjustable shelf for boots, alongside a bungee cord system that keeps every pair neatly in place.
It’s super easy to install, can be wall-mounted, and features two soft-close flip drawers with pneumatic assist to provide hidden storage in a slim, space-saving design. I adore this shoe organizer — it’s visually arresting, sleek, and functional all at once. Moreover, the brown finish perfectly matches the rest of my furniture, and I love that all the shoes stay completely out of sight.
An Alternate Shoe Organizer to Shop if You Don’t Have a Costco Membership
If you don’t have a Costco membership or don’t happen to live near a Costco, then this tilt-out shoe cabinet from Wayfair is an excellent alternative that boasts a minimalist farmhouse design aesthetic. This shoe organizer is available in walnut or oak finishes and two sizes: 31.5 inches wide, 9.44 inches deep, and 37.79 inches tall, and 23.6 inches wide, 9.44 inches deep, and 37.79 inches tall.
It also costs less than the Costco one; it’s priced at just $123.99. You can’t go wrong with either pick — it’s just your preference on style and if you have a Costco membership or not. All in all, these shoe cabinets prove that keeping your entryway organized and stylish doesn’t have to break the bank.