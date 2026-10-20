This Slim Shoe Storage Solution from Costco Belongs in a Small Entryway

Spotted in a video by the Costco Twins, the Costco Bayside Furnishings Shoe Organizer is the slim storage solution I needed. It costs $229.99 online (but the twins found it for $199.99 in their local store) and comes in brown or black with two drawers and two hardware color options: brushed gold and brushed nickel. Made of oak veneer and poplar wood with a durable matte black construction, its dimensions are 36 inches wide, 12.2 inches deep, and 39.6 inches tall. This shoe rack offers room for up to 16 to 18 pairs of men’s size 13 shoes and features a removable and adjustable shelf for boots, alongside a bungee cord system that keeps every pair neatly in place.