Costco Is Selling a Sleep Essential That’s Usually 3x the Price
If you’re searching for a new pillow that’s affordable but will still give you a great night’s sleep, you’ll be happy to know that Costco is selling plush, luxury cooling pillows — for under $50.
TikTok content creator @costcofyp showed off the find in a June 7 post. Hailing from the brand Beautyrest, these pillows will cost you just $35 apiece. That’s an amazing deal, considering they can cost over $90 from other retailers.
Of course, these aren’t just any ordinary pillows. They’re made of memory foam infused with carbon microfibers, which provide elevated pressure relief and comfort, and AquaCool, which offers a cool-to-the-touch feel that will help you sleep comfortably throughout the dog days of summer. Plus, its medium support allows you to adjust it to any sleeping position while still maintaining its shape!
Based on customer reviews on Costco’s website, shoppers are more than happy with their pillow investment. “I have searched for the perfect pillow for years, and I can finally say I FOUND IT!!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I had the BEST sleep I’ve had in so long … I only wish I had the mattress topper to go with it. It was supportive yet comfortable … I may have to buy these for everyone I know!!!!”
“It is fantastic,” another shopper said. “Very supportive and comfortable — just the right combination of support and softness.”
Pro tip: Before heading to your local Costco to hunt it down yourself, you can save time by calling your local warehouse, pressing 1 on your phone’s keypad, and asking where to find the pillow (which is listed as item 1746113) in your area.
If visiting Costco in-person isn’t in your plans this week, don’t worry! You can also order the pillow on the Costco website. Although you’ll have to pay the slightly higher price of $44.99, you can rest assured knowing that your pillow will ship directly to your door.