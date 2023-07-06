Costco Is Selling the Griddle to End All Griddles
What’s summer without grilling, right? Burgers, dogs, kebabs, and more are all staples of a summer cookout menu. But once you see what this massive griddle from Costco has to offer, you may just make the switch from grill to griddle and introduce your family to an entirely new summer BBQ experience.
“I just spotted the Blackstone at Costco,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent post. “[It’s] a 36-inch griddle with the hood, and it has side shelves that fold. It has additional hooks and storage areas for your utensils and paper towels. This is the nicest Blackstone I’ve ever seen and the price is so good.”
The Blackstone 36-inch Griddle offers over 760 square inches of flat, convenient cooking space. It’s perfect for your burgers and dogs, as well as bacon, eggs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and really anything else you’d cook on a frying pan on your stovetop.
It features four independently controlled cooking zones so you can just fire up which burners are needed, and there is a front shelf where you can store your cooking oils and condiments.
“We’ve been using it [for] about a week and absolutely love it,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “We have a large family and love that we can cook all our pancakes at the same time. We’ve cooked 24 scrambled eggs in one batch in minutes. We’ve filled the entire thing with shredded potatoes.”
“Replaced our old grill with the Blackstone, we love it!” another person wrote. “Most of our meals are made on this magical black top. Saves us from heating up our house on hot summer days. Everything we have made on it so far has been delicious. Make sure you spend the time to season it … it makes cooking so much easier.”
In select Costco warehouses, you can grab the Blackstone Griddle for just $400, or you can pick it up on Costco’s website for $500. There’s also a similar version of the grill for $378 at Walmart if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option. Either way, get ready to become griddle happy with this fun new cooktop.
Buy: Blackstone 4-Burner 36″ Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover, $378