Costco’s Selling a Mini Version of an Always-Sold-Out Holiday Fave (for a Fraction of the Price!)
It’s that time of year again! No, not fall, or Halloween (although those are both indeed happening). I’m talking about Bonne Maman advent calendar season. Ever since my sister gave me one for Hanukkah three years ago, I’ve been in love with the extremely popular seasonal box filled with 24 mini jars of jam, which sells for $44.99.
But there are two slight problems with getting one every year: They sell out extremely quickly, and 24 jam jars (although they were small) were simply too many for me. I love a good piece of toast with jam, but after a while it felt more like a chore to get through them all.
Thankfully, Costco is here to solve both of those problems. Right now, the warehouse is selling a mini version of the advent calendar for just $15.99. For that price, you get the usual adorable box, but with just 12 one-ounce jars instead of 24. Half the amount of jars for more than half the price is a great deal, in my book.
A Redditor shared the find, noting that “half of my excitement is getting to reuse the cute little jars.” And it’s true; although a one-ounce jar seems small, a commenter stated that they’re “useful for random things — I use a few for pills for my bag, decanting lotion, travel containers for jewelry.”
As for the flavors you’ll get to try before you reuse the jar? They include Apricot with Peach, Caramel with Coffee, Cherry with Honey, Guava, and Lemon with Elderflower. I’m drooling just thinking about having Caramel with Coffee spread on toast with my morning tea.
Although the set is $15.99 in stores, you can also grab it on Instacart (without a Costco membership!) for $19.89 (again, still a pretty good deal considering the price of the full 24-jar box).
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go grab one for me and one for everyone on my gift list this year.