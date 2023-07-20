Costco’s New (Adorable!) Fall Pillows Are Only $10 Each
Don’t flip when you hear the news, but fall-themed pillows have officially hit Costco. Yes, it’s only mid-July. And yes, it’s about a gazillion degrees outside in some locations. But according to Costco (and everyone who has already purchased one of these throw pillows), fall is just a few weeks away.
Costco introduced three new autumnal-patterned pillows to its home decor selection. There’s an orange, cream, green, and gray plaid-patterned one; one with velvet applique pumpkins on it; and a brown-toned plaid one with tassels at the corners.
They’re incredibly cute, they cost only $10, and they’re causing chaos on Instagram.
“It’s July and it’s 112 degrees … ” one person commented on the Costco Buys Instagram post. Another added, “They’re cute but it’s too soon! It’s only mid-July, let me have my summer.”
“Yes too soon,” someone else added. “It’s in the 90s all week in our area. I’m thinking about the beach not what pillows I’ll need for the fall.”
Some people wrote that it’s never too soon to start thinking about fall, and that introducing these pillows to their couches and armchairs is a great way to use the thought of crisp autumnal air to combat the sweltering heat.
These pillows are super similar to the fall-themed throw pillows Costco sold last year — just done in a different colorway. So if you managed to snag a tassel pillow in 2022, you can seamlessly add to your collection this year. And if you can’t find them at your local Costco, there’s a version on Amazon with the same vibes — and it’ll save you a trip to the store, too.
Costco has also begun dropping Halloween decor, too, including an adorable tabletop haunted village set from Disney and a massive 10-foot-tall grim reaper that will send trick-or-treaters skittering down the street.
So yes, we’re all still sweating and schlepping our things to the beach to beat the heat. But the people at Costco are thinking ahead, and it’s hard to blame them. These pillows are super cute, after all!
