Costco’s Fan-Favorite $60 Dutch Oven Sets Are Back (They Look 5x the Price!)
Have you been eyeing one of those big-name cast iron Dutch ovens for quite some time now? But you haven’t quite sealed the deal because the price is, well, pricey? Before you make the investment, head to Costco first because the warehouse store just brought back its bestselling Dutch oven set — and shoppers are saying that they’re just as good as those from more expensive brands, and you can snag two for just under $60.
“Costco brought back the cast iron Dutch oven set and this was one of my favorite and most used purchases last fall,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “These are stunning. The set includes both a four- and six-quart Dutch oven. The new blue color makes me want another set.”
You can pick up the set in both a creamy white and that new navy color Laura is loving. “I have this set and love it! Doesn’t stain easily,” one person commented on Laura’s post. “I have made bread in it and yogurt and soup. It’s great!”
The creator behind Costco Deals on Instagram also shared the return of the cast iron Dutch ovens, and people in the comments are raving about just how good a deal this is.
“I always recommend this brand to ppl who don’t wanna drop $400 on a Dutch oven,” one person wrote. “And as someone who owns *several* $400 dutch ovens lol, this brand is a legit affordable alternative. I own at least 6 of them. Damn … maybe I have a problem.”
You can also shop this set on Costco’s website. For just under $10 more, you can get this set shipped right to your front door. Keep in mind that these ovens are hand-wash only and oven-safe up to 450 degrees.
So before you make that massive purchase from a different brand, give these Dutch ovens from Costco a spin and see for yourself just how good they are. Why spend more when you don’t have to?