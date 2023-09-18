Costco’s Holiday Decorations Are Already Out in Full Force
Halloween season hasn’t even officially arrived yet, but some stores are already preparing for the winter holiday season. Case in point: some Costco stores have officially rolled out some eye-catching Christmas decorations.
Social media content creator Costco Buys (@costcobuys) showed off some of these finds in a series of recent Instagram posts, in which they took viewers through the holly jolly aisles of their local Michigan store. The most eye-catching early Christmas decoration in the store was undoubtedly a massive 12” Christmas tree, which retails for $999.99. On the slightly more affordable end of faux Christmas trees was a 7.5” pre-lit Christmas tree, which is selling for $479.99.
Costco Buys’ store is also selling several outdoor holiday decorations, including a four-person snowman family for $179.99, a set of three LED holiday stars for $79.99, and candy cane pathway lights for $44.99.
If you’re not able to make it to your local Costco right now, you can also order the LED stars and candy cane lights on the brand’s website for $109.99 and $53.99, respectively.
In terms of indoor decorations, “Peanuts” fans will be happy to know that Costco is selling an adorable indoor Snoopy Christmas Tree with 16 LED string lights for $49.99 (or for $56.99 online). Costco Buys also spotlighted a 13-piece Disney Holiday Village set, which show classic characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto enjoying winter festivities as eight classic holiday songs play. The set sells for $129.99 in-store and is also available online for $139.99.
Whether or not you believe that all winter holiday decorating should wait until after Halloween and/or Thanksgiving, it’s no secret that if you see a Costco deal you like, it’s often worth grabbing it before it sells out entirely. So if anyone sees you grabbing Christmas decorations at the store in September, they can mind their business! Or if you’d rather wait a bit before getting into holiday mode, you can start browsing Wayfair’s Christmas section where many items are already on sale.