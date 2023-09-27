Costco Has Several Types of Citrus Trees for Sale for Just $33

Citrus trees do really well year-round in more southern states (zones 8, 9, and 10), so feel free to plant them in the ground and let them grow. But citrus trees will need to be moved inside every fall if you live in more northern states — as soon as temperatures drop below 50 degrees at night, it’s time to move them back into their winter vacation home.



These trees also like lots of direct sunlight and prefer having their soil consistently moist, but never soaked. You’ll likely have to water them less in the winter.



So if you’ve been wanting to flex your green thumb in the citrus department, now is definitely the time to give it a go! Head to Costco, and pick your favorite sour-sweet tree to get started.