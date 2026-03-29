Costco’s Aloha + CleverMade Exclusive Cooler Is So Popular, You Can Only Buy 5 at a Time

It’s made of mesh and soft fabric but has a frame-based design, so it holds its shape without flopping over, but can also fold up small and flat when not in use. It’s spacious, measuring 11.35 inches wide, 21.25 inches long, and 13.5 inches tall. Between the bag’s interior and exterior, there are two water bottle pockets, three zippered pockets, and four slip pockets, plus carrying straps that double as towel holders, which is such a great idea. The bag’s main opening also zips shut, and mesh panels on the outside help keep sand from accumulating.



You can get it both in-store at Costco and online in two colorways: black with white leaves and flowers or beige with a teal and white palm tree pattern. And in case you were planning on getting one for all your friends, know that there’s a limit of five bags per customer.