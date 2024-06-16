This $5 Costco Essential Will Make Your Bathroom Instantly More Luxe
If you’re expecting overnight guests anytime soon, it’s time to take a good, hard look at your guest bathroom and see if you have everything you need to make your people feel at home — and, better yet, pampered. Having luxe-feeling, plush towels is the quickest way to do that, and if your towel stash needs a makeover, get to your closest Costco ASAP because the warehouse store’s bestselling Purely Indulgent bath towels are marked down to just $5 each.
“Bath towels on sale at Costco!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent post. “I spotted these popular Purely Indulgent Bath Towels for just $4.99 each after $3 off! This sale lasts through 6/23 so grab them while you can!”
It looks like both the white and the gunmetal gray towels are on the floor at this Costco location, but colors may vary based on what your warehouse has in stock.
For comparison, the Purely Indulgent towels are on Costco’s website for just under $28 for a set of two. These towels are made with Hygrocotton, which is a 100% cotton fiber that’s spun in a way where the yarn has a hollow core, making the towels more absorbent and allowing them to dry faster.
“By far, Purely Indulgent 100-percent cotton towels are some of the best towels that ever dried off the planet’s people!” one Costco reviewer wrote. “True, the first wash was a lint fest, but subsequent washes? These towels get SOFTER and MORE ABSORBENT with each laundering! It’s amazing, and purely indulgent.”
Another person added, “Towels are thick and luxurious. Washed the towels and they did not disappoint. This is the second time I have ordered towels and I absolutely recommend this product.”
Grab a bunch of these towels now while they’re marked down in Costco warehouses and treat your guests to hotel-like quality. Heck, grab a couple for your primary bath, too! You deserve it.