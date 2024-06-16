This $5 Costco Essential Will Make Your Bathroom Instantly More Luxe

If you’re expecting overnight guests anytime soon, it’s time to take a good, hard look at your guest bathroom and see if you have everything you need to make your people feel at home — and, better yet, pampered. Having luxe-feeling, plush towels is the quickest way to do that, and if your towel stash needs a makeover, get to your closest Costco ASAP because the warehouse store’s bestselling Purely Indulgent bath towels are marked down to just $5 each.