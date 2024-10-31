The Best Costco Membership Deal of the Year Is Here — But You Have to Act Fast
Whether you’re stocking up on $5 rotisserie chicken, bulk paper products, inexpensive gas, or TikTok-beloved sectional couches, Costco is a one-stop shop where you can get basically anything you could want for a great price — as long as you’re a member. As a longtime Costco shopper, I think I’ve saved hundreds of dollars over the years from buying at the warehouse chain instead of traditional stores, even though being a member became more expensive than ever earlier this year. But now, for a limited time, Costco is running a sale on memberships that I wish I could take advantage of.
Costco annoyed members in September when the retailer raised the price of its memberships for the first time in seven years, bringing up the cost of Gold Star memberships from $60 to $65 and the Executive Gold Star Memberships from $120 to $130.
If you’ve been balking at the thought of renewing your membership, or even just considering trying a Costco membership for the first time, a limited-time deal is bringing the cost of an annual Costco membership down to just $20 — but you have to act fast.
How to get a discount Costco membership
Like last year, StackSocial is offering a deal where you can get the $65 Gold Star Membership for just a fraction of the normal cost. All you have to do is sign up for the membership through StackSocial and redeem your membership by January 31, 2025. After that, you’ll receive a $45 voucher by email in two weeks that you can use toward almost anything in the store.
While you’re technically paying the $65 up front, your membership will come down to $20 when you spend the $45 on Kirkland products, viral organization essentials, and anything else that might catch your eye at one of Costco’s 600 U.S. locations and 800 international stores. The only catch is the voucher is not valid at Costco gas stations, the car wash, or the food courts.
Speaking of catches, there are a few fine print details to keep in mind before you sign up. First, this Costco deal is unfortunately only valid for new members or those with memberships that have been expired for over 18 months.
You also have a limit of two $20 memberships per household, and you’ll have to gift the second membership to someone if you buy it. However, all primary Costco members receive a free household card for anyone who’s over 16 and lives at the same address, meaning you could also give your roommate or live-in significant other their own card for no cost since you’re sharing a household. Lastly, you’ll need to sign up for a recurring membership to get the $45 digital voucher emailed to you.
If you’ve been considering signing up for a Costco membership or you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping by gifting a card to someone else, the StackSocial deal is literally a fraction of your normal Gold Star or Executive membership price. So, despite Costco’s memberships getting more expensive this year, you’ll still be paying only $20 for a year of access to the best deals on fresh produce, furniture, and other great buys. There’s no excuse not to sign up!