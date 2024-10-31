The Best Costco Membership Deal of the Year Is Here — But You Have to Act Fast

You also have a limit of two $20 memberships per household, and you’ll have to gift the second membership to someone if you buy it. However, all primary Costco members receive a free household card for anyone who’s over 16 and lives at the same address, meaning you could also give your roommate or live-in significant other their own card for no cost since you’re sharing a household. Lastly, you’ll need to sign up for a recurring membership to get the $45 digital voucher emailed to you.



If you’ve been considering signing up for a Costco membership or you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping by gifting a card to someone else, the StackSocial deal is literally a fraction of your normal Gold Star or Executive membership price. So, despite Costco’s memberships getting more expensive this year, you’ll still be paying only $20 for a year of access to the best deals on fresh produce, furniture, and other great buys. There’s no excuse not to sign up!