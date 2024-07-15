Costco Just Announced a Major Change to Memberships, and Shoppers Are Annoyed

If you’ve been a loyal Costco shopper in the past seven years, you may have noticed that the membership fees have never once increased. You’ve been able to stock up on holiday decor for your home, plants for your garden, throw pillows for your couch, a zillion free samples, and so much more for just $60 a year. That’s the cost of the Gold Star and Business Memberships, while the Executive Membership goes for $120. But on Sept. 1 this year, that’s going to change.