Costco Is Selling a “Beautiful” Summer Garden Find for Just $20
Part of the appeal of having a Costco membership is that it gives you access to deep discounts on all kinds of things, from grocery essentials to LEGO sets to seasonal decor. But make sure not to overlook the store’s plant section, which features plenty of great deals for green thumbs of all skill levels. They’ve sold colorful bowls of flowers, beautiful rose bushes (for just $25!), and packs of easy-to-grow houseplants — and now they have something that flower-lovers will fall in love with.
The plant in question? Stunning dahlias, which Costco is currently selling for just $20 apiece.
In a recent post, Instagram content creator Shannon (@costco.so.obsessed) spotlighted the find at a Los Feliz, California, Costco store. In the post, her camera pans over the plants, which feature orange, red, yellow, and purple flowers.
“Beautiful dahlias at Costco,” Shannon wrote. “They are so pretty and large.”
When it comes to caring for dahlia plants, The Spruce recommends giving them full sunlight and ensuring that they’re planted in well-drained soil. Make sure to water the plants at least once a week, increasing to twice a week during dry months. One warning for pet parents: Dahlias are poisonous to cats and dogs, so make sure to keep them away from your furry friends.
If you can’t make it to your local store, you can also order dahlia bulbs from Costco’s website. The brand offers three dahlia bulbs for $39.99, which come pre-planted in an outer basket planter and were grown in Holland, a country world-famous for its gorgeous floral blooms.
“[These dahlias] couldn’t be easier or more rewarding,” one five-star reviewer wrote on the official product page. “Just add water and watch the beautiful flowers emerge. I’ve ordered several like this over the years and have never been disappointed!”