Costco Is Selling a “Beautiful” Summer Garden Find for Just $20

Part of the appeal of having a Costco membership is that it gives you access to deep discounts on all kinds of things, from grocery essentials to LEGO sets to seasonal decor. But make sure not to overlook the store’s plant section, which features plenty of great deals for green thumbs of all skill levels. They’ve sold colorful bowls of flowers, beautiful rose bushes (for just $25!), and packs of easy-to-grow houseplants — and now they have something that flower-lovers will fall in love with.