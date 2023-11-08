Costco Is Selling a “Star Wars” LEGO Set with a Whopping 6,187 Pieces

A bonus? You don’t even have to head out to your local Costco to hunt down the Razor Crest set yourself. The product is currently available to order on Costco’s website if you’re a member. If you’d rather check to see whether it’s in-store in your area, you can check ahead of time by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the set (which is listed as item 1764258) in your area.