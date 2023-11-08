Costco Is Selling a “Star Wars” LEGO Set with a Whopping 6,187 Pieces
Are you a Star Wars and a LEGO fan? A word of advice: don’t count Costco out as a great source for highly coveted sets. The popular chain has recently stocked an array of popular products at discounted prices, from a charming Up set to botanically-themed items like a life-sized orchid set and botanical centerpiece set.
However, Costco’s latest tempting LEGO deal has to do with a galaxy far, far away. The retailer is currently selling LEGO’s super-sized Ultimate Collector Series version of the “Razor Crest” starship for $100 off.
The Instagram accounts Costco Deals Online (@costcodealsonline) and Costco Deals (@costcodeals) spotlighted the find in a recent joint post.
Costco is selling the LEGO set for $499.99 with shipping and handling included, as opposed to its regular retail price of $599.99.
According to LEGO’s website, the Collector Series edition of the “Razor Crest” set is made up of a whopping 6,187 pieces and is suitable for builders 18 and older. Fans will recognize the Razor Crest as Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian character’s original armored transport shuttle from the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. On top of the ship itself, the set also includes five “Star Wars” character mini-figures, a detailed interior, and a detachable escape pod, which leaves space inside for one character — choose wisely!
“Imagine life as a galactic bounty hunter as you build and display a LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest (75331) starship,” the official product description reads. “Measuring over 28 inches long, it is packed with authentic details that reference memorable ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ moments.”
A bonus? You don’t even have to head out to your local Costco to hunt down the Razor Crest set yourself. The product is currently available to order on Costco’s website if you’re a member. If you’d rather check to see whether it’s in-store in your area, you can check ahead of time by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the set (which is listed as item 1764258) in your area.
But even Costco members might want to know that Target currently has the set for $479.99 for a limited time, so feel free to save yourself an extra $20 while you can.
Buy: LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Starship Set, $479.99